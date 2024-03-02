The Panguitch boys basketball team celebrates earning 10th state title in school history, which comes 100 years after the very first state basketball win for the Bobcats.

It’s been 100 years since the first Panguitch state basketball trophy was earned.

Since then the Bobcats have built a tradition that includes nine state titles, including one last year, so clearly the only way to celebrate was to repeat and add a 10th, which is what Panguitch did Saturday night in Richfield.

Panguitch defeated the top-seeded Rich in the 55-48 title bout.

“One thing we’ve done all year is played really good defense in the first half and given ourselves a bit of a cushion, and these last two nights we’ve needed it,” said Clint Barney, who is in his 22nd year as the head coach of Panguitch.

“One thing I’m proud of is this is our eighth straight year in the finals. I’m proud of our team.”

Turnovers proved vexing through the tournament for Panguitch with 17 against Manilla in the quarter finals and 19 against Tabiona Friday in the semifinals.

“That was the key going in,” Barney said. “We had to control the tempo, and in order to do that we couldn’t turn the ball over.”

Panguitch was able to hold its turnovers to 12 against Rich.

“We really liked the matchup as far as size goes. We’re a bigger team than they are,” Barney said. “We really felt like if we were patient, we could do it.”

Panguitch opened the game with four unanswered scores to build a 10-point lead before Rich’s first bucket came from Ridge Lundgren, who hit his first of three 3-pointers with 3:25 to go in the first stanza.

Rich was able to close the gap to three on a 3-pointer from Jaden Desch and a jumper from Carson Muirbrook, but Panguitch senior Cache Eyre hit both of his 3-pointers in the second period, which ended with Panguitch up nine.

Eyre ended the game with a double-double, leading all scorers with 18 points and pulling down 10 boards.

“We knew that they weren’t going to give up and they played with a lot of heart and pride,” Eyre said. “We had to play the full four quarters.”

Eyre said his team worked together well Saturday, setting himself and everyone else up for success.

Panguitch continued to control the game through the third quarter, which ended with a 41-29 lead, and junior Maddix Johnson expanded that lead with a 3-pointer to open the final period.

“I know that when Rich starts shooting the ball, they can catch fire and be a hard team to beat,” Johnson said. “I got nervous a few times during the game.”

Rich made a run at Panguitch, closing the gap to just six points thanks to buckets from Desch, Muirbrook and Lundgren, but with 1:20 to go, Daxton Miller went to the foul line for Panguitch and drained a pair of shots.

“You just have to have confidence,” Miller said. “We had confidence from when we’d beat them earlier in the year, so we came in with that same intensity and were able to get it done.”

With time working against them, the Rebels saw baskets from Carter Hoffman and Lundgren, but Panguitch was able to make five free-throws in the final minute to prevent Rich’s attempt at a rally.

“It was an intense game, and Rich is an intense team,” said Justin Osburn, who finished the game with 12 points and four assists. “Our coach’s game plan really helped us.”

Said Barney: “One thing I’ve been emotional about is the 100th anniversary of our first state basketball championship.”

All tournament team

MVP: Cache Eyre, Panguitch

Daxton Miller, Panguitch

Jaden Desch, Rich

Justin Osborn, Panguitch

Ridge Lundgren, Rich