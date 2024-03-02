BYU guard Richie Saunders drives fiercely against a TCU defender on March 2 at the Marriott Center in Provo.

When BYU needed him most, Richie Saunders delivered.

The scrappy sophomore guard didn’t have the flashiest stats, but he very well may have been the most valuable player for the Cougars Saturday night against TCU. Mark Pope’s crew likely wouldn’t have pulled off its crazed second half comeback without him.

Saunders finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and a plus/minus mark of +19, but it was his now-or-never hustle, tenacious defense and clutch shooting that both sparked his BYU squad late and endeared himself to Cougar fans everywhere.

Social media was filled with postgame praise for Saunders. Here are a few such reactions.