Timpanogos plays Orem in a 5A baseball state championship quarterfinal game at the Miller Park Complex in Provo on Monday, May 22, 2023. Timpanogos won 13-4.

The 2024 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A, but it could be another slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are 4 new baseball coaches in 5A this year: Travis Johnson (West Jordan), Blake Redd (Northridge), Clark Stringfellow (Bountiful) and TBD (Highland).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Murray Spartans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Marce Wilson (13th year).

2023 record: 18-9 (third in Region 6 with a 12-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Jordan in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Cooper Wilson, INF, Sr.

Kason Bleckert, INF, Sr.

Diego Carrillo, P, Sr.

Jacob Reece, C, Sr.

Easton Floyd, INF, Sr.

Lino Healy, INF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Chase Fleming, P, Sr.

Jamison Vigil, P, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’ve got a handful of returners who saw varsity time as Juniors. Hopefully that experience will pay off as the season matures. We’re not deep on the mound or at the plate, but we’ve got some good athletic kids who know how to compete. We’ve also got new uniforms. So, if nothing else we’ll look good.”

2. Taylorsville Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jentry Beckstead (fourth year).

2023 record: 17-9 (second in Region 2 with a 14-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2023 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Cyprus Pirates

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nuho Kraja (fourth year).

2023 record: 21-6 (first in Region 2 with a 17-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Westlake in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2023 defense: 3.4 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Cam’ron Rendon: SS/2B, Sr.

Dutch Visser: P/OF, Sr.

Julian Loera: P/ OF, Sr.

Gabriel Kendrick: 1B/P., Sr.

AY Italasano: P/3B, Sr.

Ammon Perkes: P/OF, Jr.

Easton Anderson: C., Jr.

Easton Seeley: P/3B, Jr.

D.J. Oveson: OF/P, Jr.

Cody Densley: OF, Jr.

Nick Griffel: Infield, Jr.

Eddie Gonzales: P, So.

Brody Densley: 1B/C, So.

Key newcomers:

Gavin Neal, INF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a happy team.”

4. Granger Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Clint Felion (fourth year).

2023 record: 10-15 (third in Region 2 with a 8-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Syracuse in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Taufa Tonga, P, Sr.

Peyton Percival, 1B, Sr.

Alex Johnson, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Anthony Spicer, INF/OF, Jr.

Michael Wayman, P, Jr.

Kage Okerlund, 2B, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are looking to stay competitive in region and to earn a playoff spot.”

5. Kearns Cougars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ronnie Burkey (second year).

2023 record: 6-12 (fifth in Region 2 with a 6-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Layton in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Johnson (first year).

2023 record: 1-18 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-15 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 2.6 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.3 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Ty Gines, 1B, Sr.

Jameson Jensen, LHP, Sr.

Austin Burr, P/OF, Sr.

Mason Johnson, OF, Sr.

Ethan Baldwin, 3B/SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Blake Difrancesco, OF, So.

Cody Johnson, C, So.

Brock Litchfield, RHP/IF, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited to be competing in the 5A classification this season and feel it will be a much better fit for us. Our region is filled with some excellent competition and we have a good core group of seniors that should help us win some games this year and some great young talent coming up through the program as well.”

7. Hunter Wolverines

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Quinn Downard (eighth year).

2023 record: 1-24 (seventh in Region 2 with a 1-17 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.9 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Linden Barker, 1B, Sr.

Dallin Harding, OF, Sr.

Joel Ortiz, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Talon Petersen, P/SS, Fr.

Noah Franco’s, C, Fr.

Jermaine Hurtado, 2B/C, Jr.

Coach comment: “Young but exciting.”

1. Viewmont Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Hunter Roybal (third year).

2023 record: 24-7 (first in Region 5 with a 14-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 5-3 record, eliminated by Lehi in 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 8 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Brody Hooper, INF, Sr.

Cal Miller, INF/C/P, Jr.

Gage Kortman, UTIL, Sr.

Gehrig Lee, DH, So.

Key newcomers:

Beckham Smith, P/1B/OF, Jr.

Elias Culley, INF/C/P, Jr.

Kade Marriot, OF/P, Jr.

Boston Williams, INF, So.

Coach comment: “Returning some key players from last years success, with opportunities for new guys to fill in and step up with other key players graduated. Looking forward to seeing what this group is capable of accomplishing together.”

2. Box Elder Bees

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Mumford (second year).

2023 record: 13-10 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 9-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Woods Cross in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.6 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

KJ Argyle, IF/P, Sr.

Damon Rodriguez, IF/P, Sr.

Ryan Griffin, OF/P, Sr.

Landen Golmon, IF/P, Sr.

Ashton Burton, C/P, Sr.

Kelton Reyes, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Camden Lish, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a great group of players, that have been working hard. We are excited to see the results that will come from their efforts. We have a good mix of upper and lower classmen.”

3. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Ayala (sixth year).

2023 record: 17-16 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 9-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 5-4 record, eliminated by Viewmont in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Harley Vicchrilli, LHP/1B, Sr.

Gavin Shupe, 2B, Sr.

Alex Holdstock, OF/C, Sr.

Beau Blackwell, SS, Jr.

Max Moffat, CF/RHP, Jr.

Stetson Critchley, C, Jr.

Kason Lythgoe, OF, Jr.

Tommy Pattison, OF/RHP, Jr.

Beckham Stanger, RHP/3B/1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Tyler Story, RHP/UTL, Sr.

Heston White, RHP/1B, Jr.

Cameron Olsen, INF, Jr.

Kolten Sagers, RHP/3B, So.

Paxton Healy, LHP/1B, Fr.

4. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Clark Stringfellow (first year, 27th overall).

2023 record: 15-11 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 9-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Uintah in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

TJ Dahlke, C, Sr.

Tavis Danner, RHP, Sr.

Kash Kuehne, OF, Sr.

Zach Webster, INF, Sr.

Bailey Demorest, OF, Sr.

Andrew Pulsipher, RHP, Sr.

Jefferson Duryea, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Kyhl, RHP, Jr.

Tanner Swanson, INF, Jr.

Ben Neuenswander, P, Jr.

Jake Stapley, RHP, Jr.

Nick Bryant, INF, Jr.

Krew Nelson, INF, Jr.

Chris Suarez, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Because of field reconstruction we will play every game on the road so It will be a fun year and we look forward to competing.”

5. Roy Royals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Monty Vorwaller (sixth year).

2023 record: 10-17 (fourth in Region 2 with a 9-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Westlake in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 6 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.6 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tyler Clark, C, Sr.

Cameron Baty, SS, Sr.

Sam Smith, OF, So.

CJ Tingey, P, Sr.

Cade Gaskill, 2B, So.

Parker Skidmore, P/OF, So.

Brandon Brechbill, P, Sr.

Jack, Sorensen, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Connor Robinson, OF/3B, Jr.

Bryce Bagby, IF, So.

Kaygen Tingey, 1B/3B, Jr.

Kaiden Bates. OF/P, Jr.

6. Northridge Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Redd (first year).

2023 record: 4-17 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Tytan Redd, P/3B/OF, Sr.

Bentley Whitear, C, Sr.

Beau Nelson, 2B, Sr.

Boston Wright, OF/C, Jr.

Kam Shiriffs, IF, P, Jr.

Jon Olsen, Jr., SS/P, Jr.

Dawson Auger, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tyler Martin, P, Jr.

Carter Adams, OF/P, Jr.

Delijah Phetsisouk, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Optimistic for the upcoming season. Returning a core group of players/leaders that will contribute to our success. We have a committed group of players that work hard and play for each other. We look forward to competing and giving our best effort this season.”

7. Clearfield Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Steve Ross (seventh year).

2023 record: 4-23 (seventh in Region 1 with a 2-16 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Taylorsville in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 3.6 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Peyton Kotter, IF/P/C, Sr.

Kaden Coleman, IF/P, Sr.

Jake Ross, C/IF, Sr.

Hudson Meyer, OF, Jr.

Taven Swartz, P, Jr.

Colt Chambers, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ryan Frei, P, So.

Logan Fenn, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a great group of returning ball players that are eager to contribute. Pitching is deeper than it has been in our program for a few years and we’re excited to get these guys time on the mound. We bring back a close group, top to bottom, with a solid core of senior leaders that will look to fill roles and maximize opportunities. It will be fun playing in a competitive Region 5 this spring.”

8. Bonneville Lakers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Shaffer (third year).

2023 record: 2-17 (sixth in Region 5 with a 1-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 3.4 rpg (No. 30 in 5A).

2023 defense: 12.1 rpg (No. 31 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Olympus Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Corland Felts (sixth year).

2023 record: 22-3 (first in Region 6 with a 17-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, 3liminated by Woods Cross in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 11.5 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Luke Taylor, C, Sr.

Jaxon Fox, SS/C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Keaton Stinson, OF, Sr.

Chase Moseley, OF/IF, Sr.,

Cayman Sanchez, SS/P, So.

Cade Felts, OF/1B, Jr.

Charlie Wankier, P, Jr.

Andrew Morgan, C/OF, Jr.

Caden Lloyd, OF, Jr.

James Hall, IF, Sr.

Matt Cutler, P, Sr.

Coach comment: “We lost 15 players to graduation last year so there will be a lot of new faces for our team this year which we are excited about as we feel we have some guys that are ready to step up and shine. We do return two of the best players in the state from last year’s team in Luke Taylor and Jaxon Fox who along with another extremely talented player - Keaton Stinson , Chase Moseley and the other seniors will anchor this year’s team. We have traditionally been senior heavy teams last five years which we feel has been an important part of our success but this year we will likely see more underclassmen both on the mound and in the field than some of our teams the past few years, but we feel these juniors and even sophomores are ready to contribute at the Varsity level and excited for them to get a chance to prove that. Most of our pitching last year was via seniors who have now graduated so we will see the biggest change of faces on the mound where we feel we have good depth this year and guys that will compete, which like every year, will be critical to our success this year. With a couple of the top teams in 5A in our region the competition should be good and our goal of a sixth straight region championship will be as challenging as it has ever been but we are excited to get going and look forward to a fun and competitive season.”

2. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Fife (11th year).

2023 record: 20-10 (first in Region 8 with a 15-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Daniel Bachman, C/INF, Sr.

Ryder Malmstrom, P/OF, Sr.

Jake Miller, OF, Sr.

Gunnar Russell, P , Sr.

Kai Smith, P/1B, Sr.

Boston Williams, INF/P, Sr.

Noah Gatti, INF, Jr.

River Schmidt, OF/P, Jr.

Kade Carter, P/INF, So.

Key newcomers:

“We have a strong sophomore and freshman class coming up.”

Coach comment: “After losing 11 seniors last season we will be young. Our returning players are hungry and will fight to the end. I am excited to see how we compete everyday.”

3. Brighton Bengals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mark Kleven (sixth year).

2023 record: 18-9 (second in Region 6 with a 13-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Viewmont in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Case Beames, RHP/OF, Jr.

Miles Layton, RHP/INF, Jr.

Grayson Beckstead, RHP, Sr.

Braxton Biesinger, INF, Sr.

Easton Smith, OF, Sr.

Cooper Johnson, C, Sr.

Riley, Brown, INF, Jr.

Jack Saba, INF, Jr.

Cooper Scott, OF, Jr.

Easton Fry, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Mawhinney, RHP/INF, Jr.

JC Garza, UTIL, Jr.

Cody Smith, C, Jr.

Wilder Strong, RHP, So.

Bubba Ellis, OF, So.

Max Warner, RHP, Jr.

Coach comment: “Highly experienced and motivated group of players. Should be a strong year in terms of growth and development defensively, offensively and pitching.”

4. Alta Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Daron Connelly (seventh year).

2023 record: 11-16 (fifth in Region 8 with a 5-13 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Cottonwood in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Tyson Kelly, OF, Sr.

Logan Moeller, INF, Sr.

Kalem Thatcher, P/INF, Sr.

Logan Thanyne, P/UTL, Sr.

Levi Stevenson, P, Jr.

Derek Tate, P/UTL, Jr.

Marco Aviles, P/INF, Jr.

Nolan Lohanes, P/3B, Jr.

Colton Hall, INF/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ian Alvey, P/1B, So.

John Warren, P/OF, So.

Nash Williams, INF/P, So.

Jose Periera, C, So.

McCoy Johnson, OF/P, So.

Crew Scheel, OF/P, So.

Coach comment: “The 2024 season begins as all seasons do and should, with a lot of hope and optimism. The 2024 Hawks are coming off a championship win in our summer season, so our personal expectations are high. The majority of those who played on that team are underclassmen so the 2024 Hawks will be young and look forward to proving themselves at the Varsity level. We move into a new region and look forward to seeing new opponents and creating new rivalries. We graduated a few key contributors from last year’s squad and look forward to some new faces stepping up and filling the shoes of those departed players. Our defense should be solid with our outfield play being a strength. Our pitching will have some depth and will be competitive. Offensively we should be able to score runs as we work to reduce strikeouts from last year. We are excited about the 2024 season and look forward to competing against the rest of the 5A.”

5. Skyline Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Morgan (fourth year).

2023 record: 8-17 (fifth in Region 6 with a 7-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 5 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Brooks Walker, SS, Sr.

Charlie Billick, INF, Jr.

Bensen Johnson, C, Jr.

Andrew Lindquist, P, Jr.

Gabe Rupp, P/OF, Jr.

Nico Wharton, OF, Jr.

Court Bills, 3B, So.

Peyton Papadakis, C/1B, So.

Mason Papadakis, OF/P, So.

Coach comment: “I am very optimistic about this year, it’s a fun group to be around who work very hard. We will still be young with only two seniors on the roster but our underclassmen got some really good experience last year. Region 6 will be loaded with a lot of good teams but I’m confident they will step up and compete.”

6. West Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jordan Oseguera (third year).

2023 record: 5-19 (sixth in Region 2 with a 4-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Corner Canyon in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 6 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

JJ Martinez, OF, So.

Taplin Everette, P, So.

Kayden Luce, C/OF, So.

Devyn Archuletta, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Izaiah Holley, INF, Jr.

Isaac Salazaar, INF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a very young team this year. Only one senior and three juniors. This will be a very big building year for our program as we are seeing a large influx of those younger players.”

7. Highland Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: TBD.

2023 record: 2-21 (seventh in Region 6 with a 1-17 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 2.7 rpg (No. 31 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.1 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

8. East Leopards

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Pat Treend (fifth year).

2023 record: 2-20 (sixth in Region 6 with a 2-16 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 2 rpg (No. 33 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.4 rpg (No. 30 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Orem Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Carl Hermansen (10th year).

2023 record: 18-11 (third in Region 8 with a 13-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Jordan in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Owen Miller, P/1B, Sr.

Easton Davies, P/OF, Sr.

Landon Nix, P/OF,Sr.

Merrick Bostock, 3B, Jr.

Zach Engemann, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

KJ Decker, UTL, Sr.

Alex Jimenez, 1B, Sr.

Jaxtin Johnson, UTL, Jr.

Cy Berge, INF, Jr.

Parker Van Buren, 1B/P, Jr.

Jack Allen, C, Jr.

Easton Pettita, OF, Jr.

Cadance Stockton, P, Jr.

Kai Wesley, P, So.

Cole Engemann, P, So.

Coach comment: “Excited to get out there and play against some great teams this year. The talent level across the state is unbelievable. We return a very nice core of players who have played in some big games for us. Looking for those boys to lead the newcomers who have earned their opportunity. The gauntlet that is Region 7 should prepare us for state.”

2. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Haney (16th year).

2023 record: 25-7 (first in Region 9 with a 12-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 5-3 record, eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kaleb Holman, P, Sr.

Kason Averett, P/SS, Sr.

Roper Kay, C, Sr.

Corbin Gull, P/2B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Dagen Gammell, P/IF, Sr.

Chase DeGraffenried, P/OF, Sr.

Aiden Haskell, P/OF, Sr.

Alex Cloward, P/OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “A great group of seniors. Several underclassmen will help on the mound. Good team speed and defense. Will have to replace four great hitters from a year ago in the front of the line up.”

3. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Thomas (third year).

2023 record: 16-10 (second in Region 9 with a 10-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Orem in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Blake Carter, RHP, Sr.

Jake Roscher, RHP, Sr.

Colby Warren, UTL/RHP, Sr.

Bennett Averett, OF/RHP, Sr.

Braiden Catterson, C, Sr.

Chase Johnston, LHP, Jr.

AJ Thomas, C/SS, Jr.

Sawyer Leifson, OF/RHP, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Max Walker, RHP/OF, Sr.

Cy Chrisman, 3B, So.

Hayden Hyatt, SS, So.

Cayden Giles, RHP, So.

Nash Ferguson, OF, So.

Coach comment: “Maple Mountain returns some key arms and a solid defense from the 2023 campaign. Some key newcomers should anchor the Golden Eagle Offense as well as many returning players with significant varsity experience. Pitching and Defense will be the key to the Golden Eagle success in 2024.”

4. Springville Red Devils

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Briggs (second year).

2023 record: 10-16 (sixth in Region 9 with a 4-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Easton Barrett, Sr., P/OF

Naulivou Lauaki, Sr., 3B/OF

RJ Briggs, Sr., SS

Ashton Tate, Sr., 1B/P

Reid Deede, Jr., OF

Coach comment: “Our team goal is pitch by pitch. We have a strong team chemistry as most these seniors have been playing together for a long time. Looking absolutely forward to taking it to the field and competing each game.”





5. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Hadley Thorpe (first year).

2023 record: 12-16 (third in Region 9 with a 8-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Will Dart, SS/RHP, Sr.

Riley Lambson, OF/RHP, Sr.

Cal Nielsen, C, Sr.

Cal Marziale, OF/RHP, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Teigan Scott, 2B/RHP, Sr.

Xavier Amonnett, 3B, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are really excited to bring back some upper class men who led the team last year. We have a lot of talent in the underclassmen ranks that will help fill in the holes left by our very deep senior group.”

6. Wasatch Wasps

2024 Schedule

Head coach: MacKay Jacobsen (third year).

2023 record: 9-17 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Stansbury in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 6 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Carter Bucad, SS, Sr.

Coach comment: “Young but talented squad.”

7. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Miller (fifth year).

2023 record: 12-15 (fifth in Region 7 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Murray in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Ethan Johnson, C, Sr.

Brodyn Mortensen, SS/P, Sr.

Patric Bride, CF/P, Sr.

Hayden Worthen, 3B/1B, Sr.

Gideon Both, P/2B, Sr.

Josh Sivert, OF, Sr.

Brian White, OF, Sr.

Brody Blodgett, 1B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Landon Johnson, INF/C, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited to compete in one of the toughest regions in the state. Our boys have been working hard and we have a lot of senior leadership this year. Excited to get started and out on the field.”

8. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Davis (third year).

2023 record: 1-22 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-17 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 2.6 rpg (No. 32 in 5A).

2023 defense: 16.3 rpg (No. 33 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Breken Davis, SS, Sr.

Tyler Weed, RF/1B, Jr.

Jordan Christensen, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Will Cannon, 1B, So.

Ty Wester, OF, Fr.

Zeke Kleven, 3B, Jr.

Elliot Myers, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “Younger team that’s improving and looking to take a step forward this year.”