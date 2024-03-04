Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) passes the ball with TCU Horned Frogs forward JaKobe Coles (21) attempting to block it during the college men’s basketball game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

After one of the most exciting weeks in recent program history, BYU has returned to ranked status.

The Cougars jumped from being the first team out of last week’s AP Top 25 poll all the way to No. 20 in Monday’s edition following a major road upset of No. 7 Kansas and an explosive comeback at home against TCU.

This week is BYU’s 14th ranked in the Top 25 this season. The team was featured in the poll for 13 consecutive weeks prior to last week’s somewhat surprising omission. The Cougars have not had such consistent success in the polls since being ranked every week of the magical 2010-11 campaign.

Utah State remained at No. 22 in the poll following a pair of Mountain West victories, receiving 285 votes to finish between No. 21 San Diego State and No. 23 Saint Mary’s.

BYU earned 343 points from voters and landed 53 votes behind former WCC foe Gonzaga.

With the Cougars’ rise, five Big 12 teams are now listed in the rankings — No. 1 Houston, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 11 Baylor and No. 14 Kansas. Texas Tech and Texas each picked up 10 votes apiece in the unranked realm.

Aside from the Aggies, the No. 21-ranked Aztecs were the only other ranked Mountain West squad.

As for advanced metrics, BYU checks in at No. 12 in NET and No. 16 in KenPom, while Utah State stands at No. 36 and No. 42, respectively.

Additionally, BYU is 6-6 in Quad 1 opportunities while the Aggies are 3-4 in such contests.

The Cougars — now 9-7 in Big 12 play — look to continue their hot streak Wednesday in taking on the No. 6-ranked Cyclones on the road, having already beaten Iowa State earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Utah State hits the road to face San Jose State Wednesday before returning to Logan to host New Mexico Saturday.