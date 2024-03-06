Mark Pope will take his No. 20-ranked team to Iowa State for a Wednesday night ESPN2 game against the No. 6 Cyclones, who hold the nation’s sixth-longest home winning streak at 17 games. Iowa State is known for forcing turnovers, ranking No. 2 in the country at taking the ball away at 17.9 per game. Iowa State also has the nation’s No. 6 defense, yielding just 61.9 points a game.

Fousseyni Traore is 37 points away from becoming BYU’s 53rd player to surpass 1,000 points in a season, and Dallin Hall’s 146 assists is the 19th most in single-season history.

Wednesday calls for a big delivery from the Cougars. A win would go a long way to achieving a possible No. 4 seed at the league tournament, although they’d need some help. Right now, it looks like BYU will likely be the No. 5 seed in Kansas City.

If BYU makes 12 3-pointers, they’ll beat Iowa State.

Question of the week: Turning to football, with all the emphasis on defensive recruiting this cycle, what is your opinion of Jay Hill’s side of the ball after a week of spring practice?

Jay Drew: As of this writing, media members have been able to watch about a half-hour combined of the three spring practices the Cougars have conducted. That was 15 minutes last Thursday and 15 minutes Monday. So the sample size is very limited.

But I’ve gotta say, the offense seems to be quite a bit ahead of the defense. Quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon, Jake Retzlaff and Cade Fennegan have looked fairly sharp against the D in the 11-on-11 work, and the star of camp to date has been freshman tight end Ryner Swanson.

It looks like it will take a while for defensive newcomers such as Jack Kelly (Weber State) and Marque Collins (Weber State) to find their footing. Monday marked the first day the Cougars were in pads, and Jay Hill said afterward that he was a bit disappointed in the defense’s physicality. But it is really, really early, and there’s still plenty of time for guys to get acclimated.

It should also be mentioned that several defensive stalwarts (Ben Bywater, Siale Esera) have yet to participate in spring drills and some might miss the entire camp as they recover from last season’s injuries/surgeries.

Dick Harmon: Jay Hill installed his defense last spring so when things rolled out last week the majority of the players knew exactly what was expected of them. In this regard, his defense is on a higher platform to begin 2024. What’s needed now is an infusion of talent. After Monday’s practice, Hill said he saw a lot of hot and cold in regards to physicality. Some of this could be due to facing experienced offensive players. It also might mean the new offensive line coach, TJ Wood, has elevated combat spirit on the opposite line.

No question not having Ben Bywater out there hurts, as does Siale Esera, who is recovering from an injury. Not having Max Tooley, Eddie Heckard and AJ Vongphachanh will take some work and media observation has been very limited.

Spring practice is all about teaching and adapting and I think the defense will be significantly responsive by practices seven and eight. Freshman Ephraim Asiata has been impressive and I believe the biggest improvement will be on the defensive line. Let’s see more of Weber State transfer Jack Kelly and then what happens when JC transfers Sani Tuala and Luke Toomalatai are plugged into the front seven to more fully evaluate the defense.

Hill said some of his best players on the field are newcomers.

BYU Football defensive coordinator Jay Hill yells to the team during a practice on the SAB outdoor practice fields at the start of spring camp in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Some are calling it the best week of BYU basketball ever. Mark Pope’s team just defeated TCU at home after going into Allen Fieldhouse and knocking off Kansas. In these two wins, the Cougars came back from a combined 62 points down, which underscores how volatile it is for the Cougars to rely on the 3-point shot.

BYU baseball begins Big 12 play with the longest road trip possible to West Virginia. Read an update on the baseball trends here. In women’s gymnastics, BYU crossed the 197 threshold for the first time this season.

