Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) spins away from Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) as the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Utah Jazz were beat, 119-117, by the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds in the win over the Jazz, coming alive in the fourth quarter including scoring the game-winning free throws.

Worst performance: Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes off the bench for the Jazz and had a rough night offensively. He scored just two points and went 0-of-3 from deep.

25: John Collins had a season-high 25 points to go with 13 rebounds.

31.9%: The Jazz struggled from deep on Wednesday, finishing the night shooting 31.9%, but even that was thanks to an uptick in shotmaking in the fourth quarter. Through the first three quarters the Jazz shot just 27% from long range.

15-12: Brice Sensabaugh, in his first NBA start, notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Best of the best: DeRozan played as a facilitator for most of the game and then scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz had two possessions at the end of the game to try to get a tie or win and weren’t able to make up the ground lost on DeRozan’s game-winning free throws.