The Utah Jazz were beat, 119-117, by the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the Delta Center.
Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:
Worst performance: Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes off the bench for the Jazz and had a rough night offensively. He scored just two points and went 0-of-3 from deep.
25: John Collins had a season-high 25 points to go with 13 rebounds.
31.9%: The Jazz struggled from deep on Wednesday, finishing the night shooting 31.9%, but even that was thanks to an uptick in shotmaking in the fourth quarter. Through the first three quarters the Jazz shot just 27% from long range.
15-12: Brice Sensabaugh, in his first NBA start, notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Best of the best: DeRozan played as a facilitator for most of the game and then scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Worst of the worst: The Jazz had two possessions at the end of the game to try to get a tie or win and weren’t able to make up the ground lost on DeRozan’s game-winning free throws.