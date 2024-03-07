In a must-win game, Utah had a typical road result, falling 92-85 to Oregon State on Thursday night.
On the bubble entering Thursday, the Utes couldn’t afford a Quad 3 loss. Now barring a miraculous run in the Pac-12 tournament, Utah’s NCAA Tournament hopes have been extinguished.
Here are three keys to Utah’s loss at Gill Coliseum.
- After taking a 13-7 lead early, the Utes let the first half get away from them. They went ice cold from the field during multiple stretches in the game, allowing Oregon State to build a 13-point lead at the halftime break. Utah was stymied by the Beavers’ zone in the first half and turned the ball over too much. Oregon State cashed in, scoring 14 points off seven Ute turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
- After holding Oregon State to 47 total points in Salt Lake City in January, Utah had no answer for Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau, who combined for 45 points. Dexter Akanno added 18 for Oregon State as the Utes offered little resistance on the defensive end.
- Branden Carlson had a career-high 40-point performance in the loss and Deivon Smith and Gabe Madsen scored in double figures, but every Utah player aside from those three combined for 13 points.