Utah guard Deivon Smith (5) drives around Oregon State guard Jordan Pope (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.

In a must-win game, Utah had a typical road result, falling 92-85 to Oregon State on Thursday night.

On the bubble entering Thursday, the Utes couldn’t afford a Quad 3 loss. Now barring a miraculous run in the Pac-12 tournament, Utah’s NCAA Tournament hopes have been extinguished.

Here are three keys to Utah’s loss at Gill Coliseum.