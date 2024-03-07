Green Canyon plays Sky View during the 4A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

The 2024 high school boys lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A in the fourth full season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Kevin Ray (Provo), Spencer Steele (Hillcrest), Aaron Rasmussen (Jordan) and Tyson Rogers (Bear River).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Payson Lions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Sisneros (fourth year).

2023 record: 7-13 (tied for seventh in Region 9 with a 1-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 15-5, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 5.6 ppg (No. 23 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.4 ppg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Colby Olson, D, Sr.

Aiden Hardy, Faceoff/MF, Sr.

Ryan Rowley, MF, Sr.

Gary Bolton, Attack, Jr.

Jared Keel, Attack, Jr.

Easton Andreason, D, Sr.

Jarrett Johnson, D, Sr.

Dallas Glenn, MF/Attack, Sr.

Braden Behrend, MF, Jr.

David Keel, Defensive MF, Jr.

Ryland Baker, Long Stick MF, Sr.

Joren Rowley, Long Stick MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Nick Gonzales, GK, Sr.

Daylen Gasaway, MF, Sr.

Jeff Owens, Long Stick MF, Sr.

Austin Ewell, MF, So.

Scott Rasmussen, Attack, So.

Tyson Rowley, MF, So.

Coach comment: “We are really excited for this season and anticipate 2024 could be a high point in Payson Lacrosse. We return the majority of our starters from last season which featured our programs first ever playoff win. While no players has played more than three seasons of lacrosse, the majority of our varsity team has multiple seasons of varsity experience. In our program we emphasize hard work, toughness, competition, and the importance of our actions over words. This group has really bought into that culture and has strived on and off the practice field to put the team in a position to prove that they can compete at a high level. The commitment to that culture and the teams continuity led by our strong senior leadership and tough, physical defense has this team in a great position to build upon the legacy they have created at Payson.”

2. Orem Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josh Kinney (fourth year).

2023 record: 5-12 (tied for fourth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to East, 15-1, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 5.6 ppg (No. 21 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.5 ppg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Pete Arnoldsen, GK, Sr.

Roman Richards, Close D, Sr.

Adam Harris, LSM, Sr.

Joe Eggett, MF, Sr.

Jake Archibald, Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tyler Bowen, MF, Sr.

Mark Bonney, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “With most of our defense returning and some new players joining the mix, we should have a good team if we can score.”

3. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Toby Ryan (fourth year).

2023 record: 6-12 (tied for fourth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 18-3, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 4.9 ppg (No. 26 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.4 ppg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Devin Chiang, Attack, Sr.

Micah Lefave, MF, Sr.

Jameson Jones, Attack, Jr.

Seth Peterson, Attack, Sr.

Xander Bateman, D, Sr.

Tash Litster, D, So.

Parker Harvey, Faceoff, Jr.

Noah Torgersen, DMF

Cyrus Guereca, GK, So.

Key newcomers:

Donovan Holloway, MF, So.

Taylor Tressler, D, Sr.

Tate Dawson, LSM, Jr.

Fisher Jolley, LSM, So.

Coach comment: “We are really excited about this year. This is our first year since sanctioning that we have returning players at every position and some depth players behind them. This is the first year we haven’t had to teach the majority of our players basic lacrosse skills of passing, catching, scooping and cradling. With this experience, we have been able to really teach offensive, defensive and specialists principles of lacrosse. We are also excited for the changes in our region and classification. Our program continues to grow each year, with over 40 players planning on playing this year. We started with 28 year one and we have grown each year.”

4. Mountain View Bruins

2024 schedule

Head coach: Scotty Taysom (second year).

2023 record: 1-16 (tied for sixth in Region 8 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 3.1 ppg (No. 27 in 5A).

2023 defense: 13.8 ppg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Dayne Gallacher, Attack, Sr.

Noah Rodriguez, Attack, Jr.

Kemper Best, Attack, So.

Kenyon Kunz, LSM, Jr.

Kaleb Brittan, D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ocean Wellman, GK, So.

Reed Helm, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Mountain View is a young team this year. We graduated 10 seniors. Six of which were starters. With that being said we have some great returning talent and feel like this is going to be a year we take another step forward.”

5. Provo Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Ray (first year).

2023 record: 4-12 (tied for seventh in Region 9 with a 1-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 5.6 ppg (No. 22 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.4 ppg (No. 20 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Brzoska (second year).

2023 record: 9-8 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 3-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 15-10, in the 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 10.8 ppg (No. 2 in 4A).

2023 defense: 9.6 ppg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Sam Cowan, D, Sr.

Will Yarrish, A/M, Sr.

Dylan Krannich, D, So.

Rome Swanwick, A, So.

Sean Jerome, A/M, So.

Freddy Gowski, M, So.

Matt Evans, DM, So.

Ben Beaudry, LSM/D, So.

Dallas Mattena, FOS/DM, So.

Connor Knight, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Jack Wood, M, Sr.

Gus Wood, A, So.

We have also added good depth from our 2023 JV team and have a couple freshman that will get valuable Varsity minutes this year.

Coach comment: “We are still probably the youngest team in the state as we will most likely start eight sophomores again. We have some depth for 2024 and increased our overall numbers from 34 to 52+ and added a F/S team this year. We have trained hard since the fall on the field and in the weight room. So, we coaches are all extremely excited to see what this team can do this year with the experience of HS lacrosse under our belts in 2023.”

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024 schedule

Head coach: Greg Stamatov (third year).

2023 record: 10-7 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 3-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 8-7, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 7.2 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.2 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Aidan Wigton, A/M, Sr.

Angelo Lewis, M, Sr.

Weston Eder, M, Sr.

Austin Lund, G, Sr.

Will Conley, D, Jr.

Noah Schuyler, A, So.

Key newcomers:

Parker Stoltz, A, Fr.

Kai Fairbanks, D, Fr.

Colt Pugmire, A/M, So.

Trey Nicholadimas, M, So.

Sebastian Ramirez, D, So.

Coach comment: “As we approach the upcoming season, we embrace the challenges ahead with a positive outlook. While our defense and attack are younger, we are fortunate to have experienced seniors leading our team through the midfield and between the pipes. Our team’s strength is our cohesive culture, characterized by dedication, tenacity, and teamwork. We are committed to playing exceptional lacrosse by executing our roles with precision, while prioritizing the collective success of the team. With focus and determination, we are ready to begin the season and make an impact in Utah lacrosse.”

3. Waterford Ravens

2024 schedule

Head coach: Will Manny (second year).

2023 record: 4-7 (third in Region 10 with a 0-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 14-6, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 9.0 ppg (No. 3 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.6 ppg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Myles Walkingshaw, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gavin Rurka, MF, So.

Andrew Rurka, MF, Fr.

Kellen Kemper, MF/Attack , Fr.

Coach comment: “We had some upperclassmen graduate and bring in some new faces to the program. It will be a great experience in year two allowing some young. guys to get varsity playing time, while leaning on our returners to show them the way to play. We are continuing to build a new foundation and are looking forward to every single practice, competition and playing the game we love.”

4. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Rasmussen (first year).

2023 record: 2-13 (tied for sixth in Region 8 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 5.2 ppg (No. 25 in 5A).

2023 defense: 13.9 ppg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Nick Nigbur, Midfield, Sr.

Victor Reynaud, Goalie, So.

Conor Roof, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

Dash May, Attack, Fr.

Jack Nigbur, LSM, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of young talent, eager to show what they can do. The players have been working incredibly hard this offseason and are more motivated than ever to bounce back after a difficult and disappointing 2023 season. Our numbers have doubled from last year, and we will have our first JV team since lacrosse was sanctioned by the UHSAA back in 2020. The future of Jordan High lacrosse is very bright.”

5. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Spencer Steele (first year).

First-year program.

Key newcomers:

Wyatt Christensen, GK, Fr.

Braden Chipman, Long Stick D, Sr.

Om Tiwari, Attack, So.

Noah Dickison, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to begin our very first boys lacrosse season led by our experienced Head Coach, Spencer Steele. As a new program, we are looking to set the foundation for success for our student athletes by building a strong team culture from the very start. We have many excited and dedicated student athletes that are ready thrilled to be part of this new beginning. We are here to start an incredible journey filled with growth, triumphs, and lasting bonds.”

1. Sky View Bobcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bryant Cannell (second year).

2023 record: 20-2 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 8-7, in the 4A championship.

2023 offense: 11.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A).

2023 defense: 5.8 ppg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Easton Ballard, Attack, Sr.

Josh Moe, Attack, Sr.

Carter Bishop, MF, Sr.

Parley Thacker, Face-off MF, Sr.

Brody Saywer, Dpole, Sr.

Carter Andrews, Dpole, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Logan Arrington, GK, So.

Hudson Johnson, Attack, Jr.

Cole Peterson, MF, Jr.

Landon Gifford, LSM, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a tough and challenging year. We hope to grow as much as possible and end up in a similar position as we did last year. We hope to be even more prepared this season for any challenges that come.”

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Quiggle (second year).

2023 record: 11-8 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 17-6, in the 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 6.8 ppg (No. 7 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.6 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Reeve Quiggle, Attack, Sr.

Reece Karasek, Attack, Sr.

Cole Juber, MF, Sr.

Austin Sorensen, MF, Sr.

Sam Petersen, MF, Sr.

Ayvn Gore, MF, Sr.

Will Broadbent, D, Sr.

Max Donovan, D, Sr.

Karter Smith, D, Sr.

Gray Hendricks, LSM, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Luke Chadwick, MF, Jr.

Rannick North, GK, Jr.

Lincoln Davis, D, Sr.

Coach comment: “The team is really excited for this season. We have 18 seniors on the Varsity roster that have been building momentum for years. Everyone is having a great time preparing for the season where they all have the highest expectations.”

3. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Troy Oldham (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-10 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Beat Sky View, 8-7, in the 4A championship.

2023 offense: 7.4 ppg (No. 5 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.0 ppg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Collin Gibson, DMF, Sr.

Tyler Gerber, Face/MF, Sr.

Jed Blotter, MF, Sr.

Carter Christensen, D, Sr.

Cory Lofthouse, GK, Sr.

Luke Dougal, Close D, Sr.

Spencer Mitchel, Close D, So.

Ethan Merrill, MF, Jr.

Connor Wilcock, Attack, Sr.

Ian Cann, Attack, Sr.

Connor ‘Chip’ Smith, Attack, Sr.

Hayden Reeder, MF, So.

Carter Stembridge, DMF, So.

Key newcomers:

Kamden Brodock, MF, Sr.

Baxter Martin, Face/MF, Jr.

Calvin Wallis, MF, Sr.

Ben Elston, LSM, Sr.

Joe Rubio, DMF/LSM/Attack, Sr.

Dallin Hawks, LSM/DMF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about 2024, and a chance for a bunch of new seniors to step into the roles they have been supporting for the past few years. A handful of our players participated in the past two state championship games and thrilled to be leading the Wolfpack in 2024. We will have a tough region to compete with, but are excited about another challenging season. We start of the season with some very competitive 6A and 5A opponents like Fremont, Park City and Brighton before jumping into our region play. We are especially excited to see 4A expanded so the post season will include more teams, and showcase the growing interest of lacrosse in Utah.”

4. Bear River Bears

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyson Rogers (first year).

2023 record: 9-8 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 12-11, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 8.4 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.4 ppg (No. 5 in 4A).

Coach comment: “We are very excited for the upcoming season. We have a good mix of both talented upperclassmen and some young guns that will be exciting to watch.”

5. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Matt Taylor (third year).

2023 record: 6-13 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 21-8, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 6.4 ppg (No. 8 in 4A).

2023 defense: 10.3 ppg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Cash Whatley, D, Sr.

Kayden Fischer, G, Sr.

Kayden Lindley, A, Sr.

Thomas Downing, LSM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tag Petersen, A, So.

Parker Andrus, M, Jr.

Davis Cooper, M, So.

Kamden Atkinson, M, So.

Coach comment: “Strongly feel the program is going to take a great step in the right direction this year. We have a strong core of skilled and dedicated players who are hungry to grow.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: David Pettingill (second year).

2023 record: 0-16 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: Did not participate.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

Additional info not provided.