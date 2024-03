Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon hugs American Fork’s Daniel Simmons during the BYU Track Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field in Provo on May 6, 2023.

The 2024 high school track season officially gets underway this week with the massive Snow Canyon Invitational in St. George, followed by several more big meets the following week.

Here’s a look at last year’s top 10 boys and girls performers who were underclassmen a year ago in each individual event. Among the most notable returning star athletes are American Fork’s Daniel Simmmons, Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon, Timpview’s Jane Hedengren and Weber’s Cami Cvitkovich.

The Deseret News will publish the top 15 performances for all events each week throughout the season.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.79 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/11 at Region 10)

10.81 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

10.81 — Daniel Chase, Woods Cross, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10.84 — Gavin Killian, Cedar Valley, Jr. (5/11 at Region 7)

10.88 — William West, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10.95 — DAngelo Mayes, Syracuse, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1)

10.95 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/15 at Utah County)

10.97 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10.98 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

10.98 — Chevas Gregory, Cedar Valley, So. (5/11 at Region 7)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.88 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21.92 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

22.04 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

22.06 — DAngelo Mayes, Syracuse, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

22.13 — Ryan Cahill, Murray, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

22.23 — David Konan, Taylorsville, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

22.23 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/15 at Utah County)

22.25 — William West, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

22.25 — Daniel Chase, Woods Cross, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

22.27 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.04 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.28 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.61 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.67 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.77 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.92 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

48.93 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

49.51 — Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

49.76 — Joseph Brough, Green Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

49.77 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:52.83 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:54.38 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:55.28 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:55.47 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:55.55 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:56.44 — Weston Egnew, Viewmont, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

1:56.52 — Ehren Carl, Northridge, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

1:56.55 — Dillon Elliott, Olympus, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

1:56.56 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

1:56.86 — Caleb Judd, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:07.51 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

4:07.52 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:09.95 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

4:14.42 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:15.17 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:16.63 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:17.05 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:17.94 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

4:18.39 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (5/11 at Region 3)

4:19.54 — Landon Sturgeon, Farmington, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

8:49.05 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

8:55.57 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:11.57 — Austin Westfall, Orem, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

9:19.27 — William Steadman, Herriman, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.69 — Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

9:19.84 — Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

9:21.26 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

9:21.45 — Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

9:21.99 — Cole Jameson, Taylorsville, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

9:22.35 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.05 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2023.

110 hurdles

14.45 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.52 — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.74 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

14.79 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.83 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.84 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.84 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, So. (5/11 at Region 7)

15.03 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/29 at Cedar)

15.07 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.22 — McKoy Smith, Cedar City, Jr. (5/11 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.02 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.13 — McKoy Smith, Cedar City, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.24 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.56 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38.81 — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, Fr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

39.03 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

39.08 — Aiden Gordon, Grand, Jr. (4/21 at Carbon)

39.29 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

39.65 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

39.74 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

High jump

6′02.00 — Jack Wilkey, Wasatch Academy, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

6′03.00 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, So. (4/11 at Ben Lomond)

6′04.00 — Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

6′05.00 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, So. (4/15 at Richfield)

6′06.00 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

6′06.00 — Logan Gillian, Northridge, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

6′06.00 — David Bourgeous, Bear River, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

6′06.00 — Owen Iloa, Hurricane, Jr. (5/11 at Region 10)

6′07.00 — Hayden Gribble, Herriman, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

6′08.00 — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008

Long jump

22′05.75 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

22′04.50 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

22′04.00 — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21′11.75 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21′09.75 — Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21′06.25 — Benton Goodwin, Skyridge, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

21′02.25 — Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/18 at Carbon)

21′02.00 — Robert Young, Roy, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

21′01.50 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

21′00.75 — Logan Sircable, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

Note: State record is 23′10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

47′02.00 — Holtzman Martin, Herriman, So. (4/29 at Davis)

47′10.50 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

49′02.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

49′02.25 — Clarence Pututau, Woods Cross, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

49′05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Jr. (3/18 at Timpanogos)

49′05.50 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Jr. (3/31 at Juab)

50′05.50 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/15 at Crimson Cliffs)

51′10.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

52′09.75 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

53′03.50 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

170′05 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Jr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

156′00 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/22 at Sky View)

152′09.75 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

150′10 — Davis Cox, Layton, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1)

149′00 — Davy Houle, American Fork, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

147′03.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

144′11 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

142′10.25 — Leon Crutcher, West, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

141′08.75 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

141′07 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (5/11 at Region 3)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

175′11 — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

174′01.75 — Davis Cox, Layton, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

172′05 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, So. (4/29 at Orem)

172′04.50 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Jr. (5/11 at Region 4)

172′02.25 — Kaylex Cox, Manti, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

171′09.75 — Jay Rowley, Juab, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

169′04.25 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

168′06 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

167′11.75 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

165′00.50 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

13′00.00 — Max Freeman, West Jordan, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

13′01.00 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

13′03.00 — Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, So. (4/28 at Nebo Invite)

13′03.00 — Issac Richards, Skyridge, So. (4/21 at American Fork)

13′11.75 — Devan Pierce, Bingham, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

14′03.00 — Sam Price, Syracuse, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

14′05.50 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14′05.50 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14′09.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, So. (4/21 at Richfield)

15′05.75 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Lone Peak’s Nadia Chiara runs in and wins the 6A 300m hurdles as High School athletes gather at BYU in Provo to compete for the state track and field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.92 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

12.12 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

12.25 — Natalie Hadlock, Lehi, Jr. (4/15 at Utah County)

12.30 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hillss, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

12.36 — Kaitlyn Hutchings, Timpview, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

12.38 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, So. (5/11 at Region 3)

12.41 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

12.44 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

12.49 — Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

12.50 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

24.23 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

24.82 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

25.09 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (4/15 at Utah County)

25.26 — Kaitlyn Hutchings, Timpview, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.33 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.35 — Drew Schwartz, Desert Hillss, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.44 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, So. (5/10 at Region 8)

25.47 — Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.48 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

25.55 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

55.85 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

56.20 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

56.31 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

56.57 — Annalise Ririe, Weber, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

56.93 — Meg Murdock, Highland, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

57.01 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

57.16 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Jr. (5/11 at Region 6)

57.29 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, So. (4/29 at Davis)

57.33 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

57.37 — Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:09.62 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:12.69 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

2:13.77 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

2:13.90 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (4/29 at Orem)

2:14.40 — Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:14.52 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Fr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

2:15.30 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

2:15.31 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

2:15.92 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

2:16.16 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:43.14 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

4:50.91 — Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:51.98 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:57.22 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

4:57.71 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

4:58.47 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

5:01.33 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5:01.97 — Tori Stratton, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

5:04.21 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

5:05.22 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:43.14 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2023.

3,200 meters

10:22.93 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, So. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:40.46 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

10:41.33 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

10:41.37 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon)

10:43.70 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

10:43.75 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

10:58.77 — Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

10:59.79 — Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11:02.49 — Mya Oyler, Riverton, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

11:02.89 — Millie Robinson, Westlake, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.71 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.78 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.81 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.85 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

14.93 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

15.01 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hillss, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.09 — Lily Collier, American Fork, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.18 — Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.28 — Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

15.33 — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

43.64 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.05 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

44.41 — Udochi Okoro, Skyline, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.51 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.61 — Abby Egbert, Orem, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.65 — Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr (5/6 at BYU Invite)

44.69 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.88 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hillss, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

44.95 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

45.12 — Dakota Peyton, Hunter, Jr. (04/08 at Taylorsville)

45.12 — Lily Collier, American Fork, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

High jump

5′09.75 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5′08.00 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Jr. (4/15 at Utah County)

5′07.75 — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5′06.25 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

5′06.00 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, So. (05/05 at Mountain Ridge)

5′05.75 — Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, Sr (5/20 at State Meet)

5′05.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Jr. (3/24 at Farmington)

5′05.00 — Mae Johnson, Bountiful, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

5′03.75 — Mercedes Stewart, Sky View, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

5′03.00 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Jr. (4/28 at Nebo Invite)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

18′00.50 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Fr. (3/25 at Pine View)

17′07.50 — Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

17′05.50 — Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, Jr. (4/15 at Logan)

17′05.00 — Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

17′01.00 — Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

16′11.50 — Bella Staheli, Salem Hills, So. (4/28 at Nebo Invite)

16′11.25 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

16′10.75 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Fr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

16′10.50 — Denasja Taylor, East, Jr. (04/08 at Taylorsville)

16′10.25 — Kate Mecham, Box Elder, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

42′02.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Jr. (4/29 at Orem)

39′10.25 — Anastasia Witte, Layton, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

38′07.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

38′04.75 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

36′09.25 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

36′04.00 — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Jr. (3/25 at Pine View)

36′03.00 — Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, So. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

35′10.50 — Tea Wright, Pine View, So. (04/06 at Hurricane)

35′09.50 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Jr. (5/10 at Region 8)

35′09.25 — Kaleigh Adams, Syracuse, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

128′03.25 — Atelaite Latu, West, Fr. (5/20 at State Meet)

126′00.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

122′04.50 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Sr (5/20 at State Meet)

118′06 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

117′11 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

116′00.50 — Mattie Dotson, Hurricane, Jr. (5/11 at Region 10)

115′05 — Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

115′05 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Jr. (4/21 at American Fork)

114′05.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, So. (4/22 at Sky View)

113′07 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

112′09.25 — Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

139′04.50 — Cadee Alder, Manti, So. (5/20 at State Meet)

128′01.75 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

124′00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Jr. (03/25 at Pine View)

122′10 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, So. (4/29 at Cedar)

120′11 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, So. (4/21 at Carbon)

118′03.75 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

117′07 — Katie Elison, Hurricane, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

116′09.50 — Alina Lurth, Beaver, Jr. (5/6 at BYU Invite)

116′01 — Ella Fielding, Cedar City, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie)

113′08.50 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, So. (4/14 at Tooele)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11′05.75 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11′03.00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

11′00.00 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11′00.00 — Gabriella Fenn, Riverton, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11′00.00 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

11′00.00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

10′09.00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

10′09.00 — Natalie Germanov, West, Jr. (4/29 at Davis)

10′06.00 — Eli Ekins, Herriman, Fr. (5/11 at Region 3)

10′02.75 — Liesel Ford, Lehi, Jr. (5/20 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.