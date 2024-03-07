United States' Alex Morgan, above, collides with Canada's Vanessa Gilles during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament semifinal match, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in San Diego.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team advanced to the Concacaf W Gold Cup final after beating Canada on a rain-soaked pitch Wednesday night.

The game went into extra time and a penalty shootout, with the U.S. ultimately winning the 2-2 match on three successful penalty kicks and three penalty saves from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who stepped out of goal to convert a penalty kick.

The rain started during the earlier semifinal match between Mexico and Brazil, and by the time the U.S. team took the field, it looked like it was in the middle of flood irrigation or being converted into a massive Slip ‘n Slide.

Players were seen wringing out their jerseys just a minute into the game.

Early on in the match, referee Katia Garcia stopped play to demonstrate to the Concacaf match commissioner — who ultimately makes the decision to stop or continue the game — that the ball wouldn’t roll on the saturated field and that the conditions were unplayable. But the commissioner said to play on, much to the players’ frustration and confusion.

“In the very beginning, I was surprised that the game even continued on cause it was just puddles everywhere,” U.S. forward and co-captain Alex Morgan said postgame, according to SanDiego.Futbol. “I think that all of the players unanimously between U.S. and Canada thought the game was gonna be called early on, weren’t expecting to continue playing, but as the ref continued to allow play, we had to stay focused and know that, you know, was not really going to be a game of soccer.”

Soccer fans were also confused that the match was allowed to continue despite injury concerns. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their frustration and to mock the playing conditions.

