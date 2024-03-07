UCLA's Kiki Rice drives against the Utah defense during the Pac-12 women's basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — One night after No. 22 Utah was the team holding off a spirited effort from a lower-seeded opponent in the Pac-12 tournament, the Utes found themselves in the opposite role late Thursday.

This time, though, No. 6 seed Utah couldn’t keep up with No. 3 seed (and seventh-ranked) UCLA in falling 67-57 during the Pac-12 quarterfinals at the MGM Grand Garden Arena despite keeping within range for three quarters.

3 takeaways

Top performers: Angela Dugalic scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal for UCLA. She shot 6 of 10 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Teammates Charisma Osborne scored 16 and Kiki Rice added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Alissa Pili led four Utes in double-figures with 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting while adding five rebounds and two assists. Kennady McQueen put up 14 points, four steals, three rebounds and an assist.

Key stretch: Utah, which never led over the final two and a half quarters, went into the final period trailing by eight and had it down to a 5-point game after a Maty Wilke on the first possession of the fourth quarter.

That’s when UCLA went on an 8-0 run to push the lead into double-digits for the first time on the night, as Dugalic hit a jumper, Rice nailed a 3-pointer and Dugalic hit a 3 of her own to make it 57-44 with 6:59 to play.

Key stats: The Utes were outrebounded 42-27. While it was 12-12 in offensive rebounds, the Bruins had a 15-12 edge in second-chance points.

Utah was undone by a 35% shooting night, including 9 of 30 from 3-point range. The Bruins, meanwhile, shot 48.1% and and made 8 of 17 3s.

What’s next?

The Utes (22-10) will now wait to find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday on March 17.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will face No. 2 seed USC in the Pac-12 semifinals Friday. The Trojans beat No. 7 seed Arizona 65-62 in one of the other quarterfinals Thursday.

Friday’s other semifinal will match up No. 4 seed Oregon State against top seed Stanford.