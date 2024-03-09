Meghan Hunter’s long comeback from a rollover car accident is complete.

On Saturday afternoon, the junior from Provo placed third in the 800-meter run at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston, helping the BYU women’s team to finish in the top 10 for the third time in five seasons.

Hunter clocked a time of 2:02.15 — the third fastest indoor time in BYU history — as BYU placed seventh in the team race, the Cougars’ highest finish since 2005. The race was won by Stanford’s Juliette Whittaker in a meet-record 1:59.53, with LSU’s Michaela Rose second in 1:59.81

The men’s team scored only six points (good for a 35th-place tie), all of them coming from Lucas Bons, who found himself in the middle of the day’s best (and roughest) race.

It was a slow, tactical affair that turned into a desperate, last-lap sprint for the finish. The top six runners finished within one second of one another, with Bons third in 4:02.12. Washington’s Luke Houser was the winner, in 4:01.72.

The slow pace created a lot of contact between runners and Bons was initially disqualified for stepping off the track during one of the collisions, but BYU filed and won a protest.

Hunter was a high school All-American sprinter and middle-distance runner at Provo High when she signed with BYU, but her progress was derailed by an auto accident in Provo Canyon in 2019 just before beginning her freshman year.

The accident left her with a broken neck, and she struggled for years to overcome physical and emotional trauma. She began to return to form late last season with an eighth-place finish in the NCAA outdoor championships.

Hunter was part of another strong showing by the BYU women’s distance and middle-distance runners, who accounted for all 28 of the team’s points.

Lexy Lowry was fourth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 15:20.73 (second fastest in school history) just 24 hours after finishing fifth in the 5,000.

Riley Chamberlain was sixth in the 3,000 with a time of 8:56.89. Only 24 hours earlier she anchored BYU’s winning distance medley relay, running the mile leg in 4:27.78, a time that is two seconds faster than the school record (but relay legs don’t count as school records).

It marked the second time in four years that BYU has won the DMR, which consists of a 1,200, 400, 800 and a mile.

“Obviously, we came here knowing we could do some great stuff on the women’s side,” said director of track and field Ed Eyestone. “To finish seventh as a team is a testament to the women’s squad. Winning the women’s distance medley relay is a huge accomplishment and helps solidify us as the distance powerhouse we are.”

BYU’s top-ranked individual entry heading into the meet was Cierra Allphin, who had the sixth-best jump in the country — a school-record 6-foot-2 ½ — but she no-heighted.

Other BYU performances:

The BYU men’s 4 x 400-meter relay team finished 11th with a time of 3:05.56, breaking the school record set earlier this season by .10.

Carmen Alder was 15th in the mile and Jenna Hutchings and Aubrey Frentheway were ninth and 11th, respectively, in the 5,000.