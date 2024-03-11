Weber State's Dillon Jones drives to the basket against Montana State in the Big Sky tournament on March 11, 2024.

Montana State scored 66 points in the second half to erase a nine-point Weber State halftime lead and advance to the Big Sky men’s basketball tournament semifinals.

The Bobcats outscored the Wildcats 66-48 in the final 20 minutes of play, shooting a red-hot 71% from 3-point range and 75% from the field overall while knocking down 88% of their free throws.

Robert Ford III (27 points in the win) and Brian Goracke (25 total points) led the way for Montana State, combining for 38 second-half points.

Blaise Threatt led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Dillon Jones had 19 points and five assists.