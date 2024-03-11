Montana State scored 66 points in the second half to erase a nine-point Weber State halftime lead and advance to the Big Sky men’s basketball tournament semifinals.
The Bobcats outscored the Wildcats 66-48 in the final 20 minutes of play, shooting a red-hot 71% from 3-point range and 75% from the field overall while knocking down 88% of their free throws.
Robert Ford III (27 points in the win) and Brian Goracke (25 total points) led the way for Montana State, combining for 38 second-half points.
Blaise Threatt led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Dillon Jones had 19 points and five assists.