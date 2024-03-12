Less than a week remains until this year’s NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.
Two Utah schools, BYU and Utah State, are considered NCAA Tournament locks and projections are showing they should expect a high seed for the national tournament. Both the Cougars and Aggies are riding high heading into the Big 12 and Mountain West Conference tournaments, respectively.
Utah, meanwhile, has fallen out of the NCAA Tournament race following a two-game road losing streak, leaving the Runnin’ Utes needing a strong week at the Pac-12 tournament to rekindle consideration.
Here’s a look at several national predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State with Championship Week upon us.
What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah State and Utah?
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Pittsburgh subregional.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Seton Hall in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 4 seed vs. UC Irvine in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Spokane subregional.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 5 seed.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed.
- Utah: Not included, 23% chance of an at-large bid.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Spokane subregional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Spokane subregional.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Richmond in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. St. John’s-Colorado winner in the first round, Omaha subregional.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 4 seed vs. UC Irvine in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Spokane subregional.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Spokane subregional.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 5 seed.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. McNeese State in the first round, Pittsburgh subregional.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Seton Hall in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.
- Utah: Designated among Next Four Out.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. James Madison in the first round.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
- BYU: No. 5 seed.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed.
- Utah: Not mentioned.
What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah State and Utah bracketology projections?
- BYU: Most bracketologists used for this article have the Cougars as a No. 5 seed, with a pair of others seeing BYU jump up to a No. 4 seed.
- Utah State: The Aggies are projected to be anywhere from a No. 5 to No. 7 seed, with No. 5 and No. 6 getting the most projections.
- Utah: The Runnin’ Utes no longer show up in any major bracketology projections and are only mentioned as an outside possibility by a pair of news organizations.
How are BYU, Utah State and Utah trending right now?
- BYU: The Cougars (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) went 1-1 to finish up the regular season and nearly earned another top-10 win at Iowa State before the Cyclones rallied. BYU, which is currently No.12 in the NET rankings, heads into the Big 12 tournament as the No. 5 seed.
- Utah State: The Aggies (26-5, 14-4 Mountain West) captured their first outright MWC regular-season championship after a 2-0 week that included a thrilling end to a victory over New Mexico. Utah State, No. 33 in the NET rankings, enters the MWC tournament on a five-game winning streak.
- Utah: The Utes (18-13, 9-11 Pac-12) have their NCAA Tournament hopes on life support after losing both games in a two-game road swing at Oregon State and Oregon to finish the regular season. Their only hope for an NCAA invite is a deep run at the Pac-12 tournament, where Utah, which is currently No. 52 in the NET rankings, is the No. 6 seed.
When is Selection Sunday?
This year’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, March 17. The selection show announcing the 68-team field will be televised at 4 p.m. MST on CBS.
The 2024 tournament will begin with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on March 19 and 20, with first- and second-round games running March 21-24.
The Final Four will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on April 6 and 8.