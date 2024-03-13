Brigham Young Cougars' center Aly Khalifa (50) shoots over UCF Knights forward Thierno Sylla (31) during the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

KANSAS CITY — BYU used a torrid start and its usual deftness from the 3-point line to rout UCF 87-73 Wednesday morning in a Big 12 tournament second-round game.

The Cougars took an early 14-0 lead and never trailed in their first-ever Big 12 tournament game. They shot 47% from the 3-point line (14 of 30) and from the field (25 of 53) and got 36 points from their bench.

The No. 20 Cougars improved to 23-9, while UCF — which routed Oklahoma State on Tuesday to reach the second round, fell to 17-15.

Here are three keys to BYU’s first Big 12 tournament win:

• It was feared that BYU would get off to a slow start, after the Knights played Tuesday and the Cougars were unfamiliar with the arena. But the opposite happened. BYU jumped out to a 14-0 lead, as Aly Khalifa, Dallin Hall and Trevin Knell all hit 3-pointers in the opening minutes. BYU took a 34-16 lead on two Spencer Johnson free throws with 6:30 left in the first half, but back-to-back turnovers slowed their flow and the Knights pulled within nine at halftime.

• UCF’s Darius Johnson had a career-high 33 points in UCF’s win at TCU last week, and picked up where he left off at T-Mobile Center. Johnson almost single-handedly brought UCF back Wednesday, scoring 32 points, including 19 in the second half. Only six Knights scored, however, and UCF shot 39% from the field.

• Scoring balance was BYU’s calling card, as it has been all season. Fouss Traore led BYU with 14, while Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders added 13 apiece and Trevin Knell chipped in 12. Noah Waterman, Spencer Johnson, Aly Khalifa and Jaxson Robinson all had eight or more.