Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dunks in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 15, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)

The Utah Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-122 on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Though it was Keyonte George who paced the Jazz with 25 points, it was two-way player Johnny Juzang who was a much-needed boon for Utah. He scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and did so in incredibly efficient fashion, shooting 7-of-11 overall and hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: Clint Capela’s best NBA days certainly seem to be behind him. A look at the box score might not seem so bad with Capela racking up a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double, but his interior defense, which was once something to be praised, was lacking to say the least. Juzang, George and the rest of the Jazz were able to get to the rim at will and weren’t met with much resistance, if any, when Capela was on the floor.

60: Dejounte Murray (33) and De’Andre Hunter (27) combined for 60 points.

56: The Jazz scored 56 points in the paint while the Hawks scored just 34.

51.3%: The Hawks had a really good night from 3-point range, shooting 20-of-39 (51.3%) from deep, but the Jazz were able to contain the ball elsewhere, which allowed them to pull ahead.

Best of the best: The Jazz started all three of their rookies (George, Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks) and also played all of their two-way players and all of them acquitted themselves well.

Worst of the worst: The Hawks roster didn’t have a good answer for the Jazz’s length, and it was apparent from the start of the night. Even with some of their injuries, that’s an area on the roster that the Hawks are going to have to fix in the offseason.