Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives on Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) during the Big 12 conference championship in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Texas Tech won 81-67.

Less than 24 hours remain until Selection Sunday.

For BYU and Utah State, that means they’ll soon find out where they landed in the NCAA Tournament, from seeding to their place in the bracket.

The Cougars excelled in their first season in the Big 12 to finish in the top half of the conference standings in the toughest league in the country.

The Aggies, meanwhile, surged behind first-year coach Danny Sprinkle to win the regular-season Mountain West Conference championship in a super-competitive league.

That’s made both teams locks for this year’s NCAAs.

Here’s a look at several national bracketology predictions for BYU and Utah State heading into the weekend.

What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU and Utah State?

ESPN

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Texas A&M in the first round, Omaha subregional.

CBS Sports

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Spokane subregional.

Team Rankings

BYU: No. 5 seed.

Utah State: No. 6 seed.

USA Today

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. James Madison in the first round, Pittsburgh subregional.

Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Spokane subregional.

Stadium

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. St. John's-Colorado winner in the first round, Pittsburgh subregional.

The Athletic

BYU: No. 4 seed vs. Charleston in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. James Madison in the first round, Brooklyn subregional.

The Washington Post

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Drake in the first round, Omaha subregional.

Fox Sports

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Princeton in the first round.

Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M-Seton Hall winner in the first round.

The Bracketeer

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. South Florida in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

801 Bracketology

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Virginia-St. John's winner in the first round, Memphis subregional.

Utah State Aggies guard Darius Brown II (10) shoots the ball during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024.

What stands out about the latest BYU and Utah State bracketology projections?

BYU: The Cougars are a No. 5 seed in nine of the 10 bracketology projections surveyed for this article, and the 10th has BYU as a No. 4 seed. Most projections also are predicting BYU will play in the Salt Lake City subregional.

Utah State: The Aggies are projected anywhere from a No. 5 seed to a No. 7 seed depending on the prediction, with a No. 6 seed the most common projection. Several projections have Utah State playing a First Four winner in the first round.

How are BYU and Utah State trending right now?

BYU: The Cougars (23-10, 10-8 Big 12) are coming off playing in their first Big 12 tournament, where they went 1-1 by beating UCF in the second round and losing to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. BYU is currently No. 13 in the NET rankings.

Utah State: The Aggies (27-6, 14-4 Mountain West), the regular-season MWC champions, went 1-1 in the league tournament, beating Fresno State in the quarterfinals and losing to San Diego State in the semifinals. Utah State is currently No. 39 in the NET rankings.

When is Selection Sunday?

This year’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday. The selection show announcing the 68-team field will be televised at 4 p.m. MDT on CBS.

The 2024 tournament will begin with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on March 19 and 20, with first- and second-round games running March 21-24.

The Final Four will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on April 6 and 8.