A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The BYU Cougars football program picked up the second commitment of their 2025 recruiting class on Saturday, and the second of whom is the son of a former Cougar player.

Blake Bryce, a tight end out of Newbury Park, California, announced his pledge to BYU via social media. His father Gary played for the Cougars in the early 2000s.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Bryce received a few scholarship offers in late 2022 and early 2023 (including from BYU in January of 2023, as the Cougars were the third team to offer him after Louisville and Colorado State), but his recruitment has really picked up over the past several weeks.

According to 247 Sports, Bryce has received nine offers since early February, seven of which have come from schools in power conferences.

Bryce is listed by 247 as a 3-star prospect. He joins Weber High linebacker Tyler Payne — the son of former Cougar kicker Matt Payne — as players who have committed to BYU for 2025.