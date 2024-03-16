Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dunks against Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz lost, 119-100, to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Timberwolves, shooting 12 of 20 overall and hitting an incredibly efficient 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: The Jazz needed offense to come from somewhere and lately Keyonte George has been the go-to guy, but he was inefficient on Saturday (5 of 16 overall and 1 of 7 from 3-point range). It just wasn’t the best night for George who seemed to not ever get into a real rhythm and relied largely on getting bailed out by the officials.

20: The Jazz had just one player score more than 20 points (Collin Sexton, 22 points) and didn’t have a single starter score more than 18 points.

23.1%: The Jazz had a rough night from the 3-point line, shooting just 16 of 26 (23.1%).

46.3%: Conversely, Minnesota had a great shooting night hitting 19 of 41.

Best of the best: The Timberwolves surely appreciate the points that Edwards puts on the board, but the rest of his statline makes his point total even more impressive. In addition to his 31 points, Edwards grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out five assists, and logged three blocks and three steals.

Worst of the worst: While not being able to get into an offensive rhythm, George also committed four turnovers. Together with Collin Sexton, the two combined for nine of the Jazz’s 16 turnovers.