Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks the ball during a men’s college basketball game between Brigham Young University and Baylor University at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

BYU is headed to the big dance, but not without some complications in its invitation.

The Cougars had been near-universally projected as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament, only to be announced as a No. 6 entry during the selection show Sunday afternoon. BYU will take on No. 11-seeded Duquesne — the Atlantic 10 Conference champion — Thursday at 10:40 a.m. MDT in Omaha.

Additionally, former WCC foes Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s received higher seeds than the Cougars, with the Zags even playing their first round action in Salt Lake City. Such a reality was not popular among BYU fans.

Cougar Nation had plenty to say regarding BYU’s seeding situation. Here are some of the most notable social media reactions.