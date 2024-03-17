Utah State forward Great Osobor reacts Sunday afternoon as it's revealed that the Aggies will play TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday in Indianapolis.

LOGAN — The Aggies are in. Now can they win?

As expected, Selection Sunday delivered No. 18 Utah State (27-7) an at-large invitation to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

And the regular-season Mountain West champs were awarded a No. 8 seed — equaling the best in school history — with the Aggies traveling to Indianapolis to face TCU (21-12) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game times will be released later Sunday night.

Utah State saw its six-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night with an 86-70 loss to No. 5 seed San Diego State in the semifinals of the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Led by first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle, Utah State will be making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance, including 12 trips in the past 24 years. Sprinkle also guided his alma mater Montana State to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and ‘23, losing in the first round both years to Texas Tech and Kansas State, respectively.

1 of 5 Utah State basketball players Darius Brown II, left, Josh Uduje, Great Osobor and Landon Brenchley stand up to applaud after the Aggies' NCAA Tournament game against TCU was revealed Sunday afternoon in Logan. | Jeff Hunter 2 of 5 Utah State forward Great Osobor reacts Sunday afternoon as it's revealed that the Aggies will play TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday in Indianapolis. | Jeff Hunter 3 of 5 The Utah State basketball team watches the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Sunday afternoon at the West Stadium Center in Logan. | Jeff Hunter 4 of 5 Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle shares some of his thoughts moments after it was announced Sunday afternoon that the Aggies will be facing TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. | Jeff Hunter 5 of 5 Utah State guard Mason Falslev anxiously awaits Utah State's fate at the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon at the West Stadium Center in Logan. | Jeff Hunter

The Aggies are making their fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the past six years, not including 2020 when they won the Mountain West’s postseason tournament to secure the conference’s automatic bid before the national tourney was canceled during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aggies’ previous best seeding was a No. 8 in 2019 under former head coach Craig Smith. That team, powered by current NBA players Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta, ended up losing to No. 9 seed Washington, 78-61, in the first round of NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

This will be USU’s fifth at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, following the 2006, ‘10, ‘21 and ‘23 teams. Utah State was a No. 10 seed last season under former head coach Ryan Odom, and lost in the first round to Missouri, 76-65, in Sacramento.

The Aggies are 6-24 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and have lost 10 straight games in the Big Dance. Utah State last won a game in the NCAA Tournament in 2001 as a No. 12 seed, pulling off a 77-68 upset in overtime over No. 5 Ohio State.

