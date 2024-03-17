The Utah Utes celebrate a win in overtime against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 22, 2024. The final score was 94-81.

Lynne Roberts and her squad know what their NCAA path is.

The Utah women’s basketball team found out Sunday they’ll be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with a first-round matchup against No. 12 seed South Dakota State in Spokane, Washington.

Should the Utes (22-10) advance, they would face the winner of No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 13 UC Irvine in the second round.

The 68-team field was revealed Sunday during the women’s basketball selection show. Utah is apart of the Regional 4 bracket, where Texas earned the No. 1 seed.

South Dakota State went 27-5 in The Summit League this season, including a perfect 16-0 in conference play.

Utah enters the NCAA Tournament having won five of their past eight games. The Utes last played in the Pac-12 tournament a little over a week ago, where they fell to UCLA in the quarterfinals.

“I think our style of play is unique. I think it presents challenges that if you haven’t faced it, you’re not used to it. So I think that is an advantage of ours in the NCAA Tournament,” Roberts said following their final game in the Pac-12 tournament.

This is the third straight season Utah has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Two years ago, the Utes advanced to the round of 32 while going 1-1 in the tourney.

Last season, Utah earned a No. 2 seed, its highest in school history, and hosted the first two rounds. The Utes won both games they played at the Huntsman Center and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where they lost to eventual national champion LSU.

“Our run that we made last season at the NCAA Tournament, I think that just gave us experience moving forward. We’re ready to get back to work,” guard Kennady McQueen said after the loss to UCLA a little over a week ago. “We’ll rest up and get back to work. And I have full confidence in this group going forward in March.”

This will be Utah’s 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Utes have an 11-19 record all-time.

It’s also the first time Utah has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances since doing so in 1980, 1990 and 1991.

This story will be updated.