Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) posts up against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost, 114-104, to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Anthony Edwards had a game-high 30 points, shooting 56.5% on the night to go with seven assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Worst performance: Brice Sensabaugh played just 15 minutes in the loss but he had a rough time offensively and was never able to find any sort of rhythm. He hit a single 3-pointer, which accounted for his only points of the game.

17: The Jazz were really close in this one through most of the night, but turnovers were one of the reasons that they fell behind in the end. They committed 17 miscues which turned into 27 points for the Timberwolves.

35.2%: The Jazz had a fairly good shooting night, but went a little cold in the fourth quarter shooting just 35.2% in the final period and getting outscored 41-31.

3-13: The Jazz are now 3-13 in their last 16 games and have just 14 games left in the 2023-24 season.

Best of the best: Edwards had one of the most insane dunks I’ve ever seen. He posterized John Collins so hard that both players were injured. Edwards played the rest of the game with two fingers taped together and after getting hit in the face with both Edwards’ hand and knee.

Worst of the worst: Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George both finished with six turnovers a piece. With Collin Sexton’s four turnovers the three players accounted for nearly every turnover the team committed.