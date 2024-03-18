“It gives me chills, man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that,” Edwards said. “Watching Vince Carter jump over somebody ... watching T-Mac, so I was dreaming of dunking on somebody like that and that was my favorite one of all time.”
An immediate candidate for dunk of the year ended up injuring both players. Edwards left the floor immediately after the play because he dislocated his finger. But after popping it back into place and taping it to the next finger he got back out on the court and finished the game, scoring a game-high 32 points to lead the Wolves to victory.
Collins was caught under his eye by Edwards hand and according to Jazz head coach Will Hardy had a cut under his eye and seemed “a little out of it.” Collins didn’t return to the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.
When asked about the dunk, Edwards said that he was surprised it went in, considering he actually never got his hand on the rim.
“I was thinking I was gonna miss it because I wasn’t close,” he said. “But somehow God willed it in for me.”
Even with the dunk nearly breaking the internet on Monday night, Edwards said he prefers his game-winning block against the Indiana Pacers from last week.
“The block,” Edwards said. “Because it was to either go to overtime or win the game, and we sealed the win.”
Across the board Edwards Timberwolves teammates said that it was at the very least one of the best dunks they have ever seen. Even veteran Mike Conley was thinking that it might be the top dunk in his eyes but said he’d have to go back and watch some archived dunks to compare it to.
“That was the craziest, craziest dunk I’ve seen, in my career, probably,” Conley said. “Honestly, that was unbelievable.”
Edwards said that he hoped Collins was OK and all of the Jazz players were also concerned about their teammate. Lauri Markkanen — who didn’t see the dunk, only the aftermath — said if anyone could pull off something unbelievable it was Edwards.
“I had just subbed out and was kind of leaning behind Will to see what was going on, so I didn’t really even see it live,” Markkanen said. “But obviously he’s an amazing athlete and you’ve got to try to meet him early so he doesn’t get his steps right. Obviously that time he did get his footing right and he can jump out of the building. Hopefully both guys are alright.”