Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost a game on Monday night but the only thing anyone will remember from the 114-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves is Anthony Edwards’ dunk over John Collins.

Here’s the dunk from many different angles:

Here’s the dunk in slow motion:

“It gives me chills, man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that,” Edwards said. “Watching Vince Carter jump over somebody ... watching T-Mac, so I was dreaming of dunking on somebody like that and that was my favorite one of all time.”

1 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) posts up against him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 21 Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) posts up against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) jumps for a shot while blocked by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) fights for the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3), Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9), and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) jumps for a shot while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) blocks him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) posts up against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 21 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) jumps to block Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is blocked by Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) as he drives to the basket during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) celebrates a 3-pointer by Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) jumps for a shot while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) jumps to block him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) jumps for a block on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 21 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) jumps to block Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) is blocked by Minnesota Timberwolves forward T.J. Warren (24) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) posts up against him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 16 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) lays on the court under Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) after getting hit in the face during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 17 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a call by the referee during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 18 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) and center Walker Kessler (24) jump to block Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 19 of 21 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) fights for the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 20 of 21 Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) walks off the court after being hit during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 21 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

An immediate candidate for dunk of the year ended up injuring both players. Edwards left the floor immediately after the play because he dislocated his finger. But after popping it back into place and taping it to the next finger he got back out on the court and finished the game, scoring a game-high 32 points to lead the Wolves to victory.

Collins was caught under his eye by Edwards hand and according to Jazz head coach Will Hardy had a cut under his eye and seemed “a little out of it.” Collins didn’t return to the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

When asked about the dunk, Edwards said that he was surprised it went in, considering he actually never got his hand on the rim.

“I was thinking I was gonna miss it because I wasn’t close,” he said. “But somehow God willed it in for me.”

Even with the dunk nearly breaking the internet on Monday night, Edwards said he prefers his game-winning block against the Indiana Pacers from last week.

“The block,” Edwards said. “Because it was to either go to overtime or win the game, and we sealed the win.”

Across the board Edwards Timberwolves teammates said that it was at the very least one of the best dunks they have ever seen. Even veteran Mike Conley was thinking that it might be the top dunk in his eyes but said he’d have to go back and watch some archived dunks to compare it to.

“That was the craziest, craziest dunk I’ve seen, in my career, probably,” Conley said. “Honestly, that was unbelievable.”

Edwards said that he hoped Collins was OK and all of the Jazz players were also concerned about their teammate. Lauri Markkanen — who didn’t see the dunk, only the aftermath — said if anyone could pull off something unbelievable it was Edwards.

“I had just subbed out and was kind of leaning behind Will to see what was going on, so I didn’t really even see it live,” Markkanen said. “But obviously he’s an amazing athlete and you’ve got to try to meet him early so he doesn’t get his steps right. Obviously that time he did get his footing right and he can jump out of the building. Hopefully both guys are alright.”