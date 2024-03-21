Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots the ball with Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

OMAHA, Neb. — BYU’s 31st appearance in the NCAA Tournament turned out to be a short one.

Underdog Duquesne, a No. 11 seed, took an early nine-point lead before BYU scored and then led almost wire-to-wire to upset the sixth-seeded Cougars 71-67 at CHI Heath Center arena in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

Jaxson Robinson led BYU with 25 points, while Dae Dae Grant had 19 for the Dukes.

Here are 3 keys to Duquesne’s win:

• BYU got off to a horrible start, just like last week in the Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Texas Tech. Duquesne jumped out to a 9-0 lead and BYU missed its first seven shots before Robinson canned a pair of free throws with 14:52 remaining in the first half.

BYU’s starters didn’t score until Spencer Johnson hit a triple with 9:43 left in the first half.

Robinson hit a 3-pointer a few minutes later to give BYU its first lead, 20-19, but Duquesne finished the half on a 19-10 run to grab a 38-30 lead at the break.

The Dukes carried that momentum into the second half.

1 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) puts his arm around Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Brigham Young Cougars lost the game 71-67. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 2 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) reacts in the final minutes of the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Brigham Young Cougars lost the game 71-67. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 3 of 32 Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) blocks Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) on the shot during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 4 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) and Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) scramble for the ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 5 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) and Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) battle for the ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 6 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) and Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) battle for the ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 7 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars players circle up on the court during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 8 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars band plays before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 9 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) shoots a 3-point basket with Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 10 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) catches the ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 11 of 32 Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) jump up for the rebound during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 12 of 32 A referee talks to Duquesne Dukes guard Dae Dae Grant (3) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 13 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) loses possession of the ball with Duquesne Dukes guard Jimmy Clark III (1) defending during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 14 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) navigates around Duquesne Dukes guard Jake DiMichele (44) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 15 of 32 Duquesne Dukes forward Jakub Necas (7) blocks Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) on the shot during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 16 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) passes the ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 17 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars cheerleaders watch sadly during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Brigham Young Cougars lost the game 71-67. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 18 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) passes the ball to Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 19 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) shoots a free throw during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 20 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars players walk off the court after the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Brigham Young Cougars lost the game 71-67. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 21 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) is helped up by Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 22 of 32 Players and referees jump in to pull apart Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) and Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) after a contentious jump ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 23 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks to Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) after players and referees had to jump in to pull apart Waterman and Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) after a contentious jump ball during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 24 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 25 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) listens to coaches during a timeout during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Brigham Young Cougars lost the game 71-67. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 26 of 32 Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) gets the rebound during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 27 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars fans react to a foul called during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 28 of 32 Duquesne Dukes guard Kareem Rozier (32) shoots a 3-point basket with Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 29 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars team members during a timeout during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 30 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars band members put their hands into Y's during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 31 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball down the court with Duquesne Dukes guard Jake DiMichele (44) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 32 of 32 Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots the ball with Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

• Duquesne’s reputation as a hard-nosed defensive team turned out to be accurate, as the Dukes forced BYU into 12 turnovers that the underdog turned into 19 points. Duquesne came up with seven steals and held BYU to 39% shooting.

• The Cougars could never get their 3-point shooting going like they have throughout most of the season. They were 8 of 24 from beyond the arc, after averaging more than 11 triples per game coming in.

Duquesne was 7 of 18 from 3-point range, which was just enough to hold off BYU’s second-half comeback. The Cougars trailed 46-32 with 16:47 remaining in the second half, then rallied and closed the deficit to 55-54 on Robinson’s 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining.

The Dukes made their last seven free-throw attempts to close it out.