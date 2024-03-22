Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) high-fives fans before the women’s college basketball game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Spokane loves its basketball, and this weekend, the town will be hosting action in both the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

On the women’s side, the Spokane subregional includes a trio of programs with extensive NCAA experience and one that’s making a rare return to the tourney.

It’s a combination that could lead to one of the better opening-round sites, in terms of excitement.

“They love basketball in Spokane, so I know if we’re fortunate to win the first game and play Gonzaga, it will be packed,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “They are women’s basketball, basketball junkies up there, so that will be a good environment for our players.”

The first matchup of Saturday’s first round will include host and No. 4 seed Gonzaga facing No. 13 UC Irvine (5:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN2), the greenest of the four-team bunch in terms of NCAA experience.

In the nightcap, No. 5 seed Utah takes on No. 12 South Dakota State (8 p.m., ESPNU), matching up two teams with their own share of NCAA experience.

The winners will meet Monday in the second round.

“We’re just going to be locked in and not take this opportunity for granted,” Utah forward Alissa Pili said.

Who will emerge from the group and advance to the Sweet Sixteen?

Here’s a look at each of the teams:

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim (15) is introduced before an NCAA college basketball game against Portland in the finals of the West Coast Conference women's tournament Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. | David Becker

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 30-3.

How they qualified for the NCAA Tournament: At-large bid out of the West Coast Conference.

Key players: Two-year starting forward Yvonne Ejim was named the WCC Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 61.3% from the floor.

The Zags also have WCC Sixth Woman of the Year Maud Huijbens, a junior forward, as well as all-league first-team guards Brynna Maxwell and twin sisters Kaylynne Truong and Kayleigh Truong. Kaylynne Truong averages 5.9 assists per game, tied for 13th in the country.

Maxwell, who’s averaging 14.5 points per game, played at Utah before transferring to Gonzaga ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The stakes: Gonzaga is making its seventh straight appearance in the NCAAs, with the Zags’ highest seed ever. Their previous best was a No. 5 seed.

That puts the pressure on the Bulldogs to come out of their subregional on top, though Gonzaga is no stranger to the spotlight under head coach Lisa Fortier.

Case in point: The Zags handed Stanford, the No. 2 seed in the Regional 4 bracket, its first loss of the season back in early December, when the Cardinal visited the raucous McCarthy Athletic Center.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) drives to the basket during a game against the Washington Huskies at the Hunstman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No. 5 seed Utah Utes

Record: 22-10.

How they qualified for the NCAA Tournament: At-large bid out of Pac-12 Conference.

Key players: Utah has an experienced roster that has been hit by injuries this year, with Gianna Kneepkens and Issy Palmer missing much of the year.

Still, All-American forward Alissa Pili (20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) continues to be a force in the post for the Utes while shooting 54.8% from the field and nearly 40% from 3.

She’s complemented by a veteran contingent that includes guards Kennady McQueen (10.4 points, 3.1 assists) and Ines Vieira (tied for 13th nationally at 5.9 assists per game), as well as forwards Jenna Johnson (9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Dasia Young (7.8 points).

Transfer Maty Wilke, who averaged 9.4 points and 1.4 steals during conference play, has come into her own and become a reliable contributor on both ends.

The stakes: For Utah, this is its third straight appearance in the tournament and second time heading on the road for the opening rounds during that stretch.

Last year, the Utes made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen after earning a No. 2 seed and hosting the first two rounds.

Utah has aspirations to best that finish, which would require winning two on the road and likely having to beat No. 1 seed Texas in the Sweet Sixteen.

South Dakota State guard Madison Mathiowetz, left, looks to pass around South Carolina forward Sahnya Jah (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. | Nell Redmond

No. 12 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Record: 27-5.

How they qualified for the NCAA Tournament: Won the Summit League tournament’s automatic bid.

Key players: Sophomore forward Brooklyn Meyer is the Jackrabbits’ top post presence, averaging a team-high 17.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 59.1% from the field.

Along the guard line, Paige Meyer averages 15.3 points and a team-high 4.1 assists per game, while Madison Mathiowetz also averages in double-figures (11.8) and is the team’s top 3-point scorer with 63 3s this season.

Mesa Byom has started the past 11 games and provides 7.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

The stakes: South Dakota State has become a postseason regular and mid-major power under coach Aaron Johnston, who has the Jackrabbits in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in the past 16 seasons.

South Dakota State advanced to the Sweet Sixteen back in the 2018-19 season and made it past the first round four of the 12 times they appeared in the NCAAs since 2009.

Can the Jackrabbits pull the upset?

UC Irvine guard Deja Lee (13) controls the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against UC Davis in the championship of the Big West Conference women's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. | Ronda Churchill

No. 13 UC Irvine Anteaters

Record: 23-8.

How they qualified for the NCAA Tournament: Won the Big West Conference tournament’s automatic bid.

Key players: UC Irvine is paced by junior guard Deja Lee, the Big West Player of the Year. She averages 13.9 points and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 34.8% from 3.

Several other Anteaters also earned Big West individual honors: Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba was this year’s newcomer of the year, Diaba Konate was named the league’s best defensive player and Shirel Nahum was on the all-freshman team.

Johnson Sidi Baba averages a team-high 6.9 rebounds while also scoring 11.9 points per game.

The stakes: The Anteaters are the most inexperienced program among the four in Spokane in terms of postseason play.

This is just UC Irvine’s second-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first in 29 years.

In 1995 in the Anteaters’ first NCAA appearance, UC Irvine lost by 33 to Stanford.

The odds will be stacked against UC Irvine to win its first NCAA Tournament game.

Spokane NCAA Tournament schedule

First Round

Saturday

Game 1: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, 5:30 p.m. MDT (ESPN2).

Second Round

Monday