Dayton Flyers band members cheer for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The members of Dayton’s pep band are men (and women) of many hats — literally.

Though the Flyers were bounced from NCAA Tournament action by Arizona Saturday in Salt Lake City, their rowdy band students with painted faces and matching basketball uniforms became some of the most lovable stars of March Madness thus far.

The pep band had no shortage of swag. Members were given eight different hats and changed into a new one at each timeout, cycling through accessories as if they were Cher from “Clueless.”

It would be a true shame if Dayton’s adventures in headwear were forgotten so quickly. Therefore, I’ve decided to rank all the different lids donned by the Flyers pep band during their stay in Salt Lake City.

Don’t let anyone fool you — this is the only Elite Eight that matters this March.

Members of Dayton's pep band wear chicken hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

8. Chicken hat

While I already found them rather foolish in general, these chicken hats bothered me for one very specific reason: If you’re going to choose a bird to represent a team called the Flyers, why not choose a bird that can actually, you know, fly?

There are so many superior fowls of the air that could have made for a better hat idea. You had eagles, hawks, falcons and so many others right there for the taking. I would have even accepted a pterodactyl. Huge missed opportunity there.

Yes, I’m aware that chickens can fly, but they’re not very good at it. They can’t go for long distances. Chickens are much better at being Kentucky fried than they are at taking flight. Why reward them for their worst skill by making them the star of a hat? Unacceptable behavior, I say.

Score: 1/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear airline captain hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

7. Airline captain’s hat

Here’s a step in the right direction. An airplane certainly beats a chicken (well, maybe not a Boeing...).

A pilot’s cap does seem a bit too predictable here, and while it clearly doesn’t go with the rest of the band’s aesthetic, it adds a Village People vibe to the ensemble that I definitely won’t complain about.

Score: 5.5/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear basketball net hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

6. Basketball net hat

Have you ever seen a hat like this before? I sure haven’t. Bonus points for creativity here.

I especially chuckled at these due to the reminder of how faulty the nets at the Delta Center were during these first two rounds of the tournament. Seriously, every time there was a made shot this week, you almost had to say a prayer that the ball would actually come out of the hoop and not get stuck. It just wouldn’t be March without unexpected drama!

Score: 6/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear aviator caps and goggles during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

5. Aviator cap (with goggles)

Taking the flight theme to new heights. Snoopy would be proud.

Score: 6.5/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear basketball masks during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

4. Basketball face mask

This one made me laugh much harder than I’d care to admit. These masks make the band members look like the most unserious bank robbers of all time. Such hilarity definitely deserves a favorable spot on this list.

Score: 8/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear jester hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

3. Jester hat

Pure jollification right here. It looks incredibly satisfying with the uniforms and is silly enough to distract opponents. Talk about off-court support.

My only qualm with this one is the lack of little bells on the end of the tentacle-looking strands on top. Adding a bell element to the horns and drums would have been immaculate.

Score: 8.5/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear their standard baseball caps during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

2. Baseball cap

This is just a really solid hat. The colors are excellent, especially the white front panels. It feels like something you’d see from a 1980s MLB team. It’s even a snapback! I would totally wear this hat around town. If anyone important at Dayton is reading this, I wouldn’t complain if you sent one of these my way.

Score: 9/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear propeller hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

1. Propeller hat

There’s nothing more delightful than a simple propeller hat. It represents the purest of innocent, childlike joys. It has a fascinating spinny thing. If powerful enough, it could allow for flight. It’s simply perfect.

Score: 10/10