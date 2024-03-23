Dayton Flyers band members cheer for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

The members of Dayton’s pep band are men (and women) of many hats — literally.

Though the Flyers were bounced from NCAA Tournament action by Arizona Saturday in Salt Lake City, their rowdy band students with painted faces and matching basketball uniforms became some of the most lovable stars of March Madness thus far.

The pep band had no shortage of swag. Members were given eight different hats and changed into a new one at each timeout, cycling through accessories as if they were Cher from “Clueless.”

It would be a true shame if Dayton’s adventures in headwear were forgotten so quickly. Therefore, I’ve decided to rank all the different lids donned by the Flyers pep band during their stay in Salt Lake City.

Don’t let anyone fool you — this is the only Elite Eight that matters this March.

Members of Dayton's pep band wear chicken hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

8. Chicken hat

While I already found them rather foolish in general, these chicken hats bothered me for one very specific reason: If you’re going to choose a bird to represent a team called the Flyers, why not choose a bird that can actually, you know, fly?

There are so many superior fowls of the air that could have made for a better hat idea. You had eagles, hawks, falcons and so many others right there for the taking. I would have even accepted a pterodactyl. Huge missed opportunity there.

Yes, I’m aware that chickens can fly, but they’re not very good at it. They can’t go for long distances. Chickens are much better at being Kentucky fried than they are at taking flight. Why reward them for their worst skill by making them the star of a hat? Unacceptable behavior, I say.

Score: 1/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear airline captain hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

7. Airline captain’s hat

Here’s a step in the right direction. An airplane certainly beats a chicken (well, maybe not a Boeing...).

A pilot’s cap does seem a bit too predictable here, and while it clearly doesn’t go with the rest of the band’s aesthetic, it adds a Village People vibe to the ensemble that I definitely won’t complain about.

Score: 5.5/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear basketball net hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

6. Basketball net hat

Have you ever seen a hat like this before? I sure haven’t. Bonus points for creativity here.

I especially chuckled at these due to the reminder of how faulty the nets at the Delta Center were during these first two rounds of the tournament. Seriously, every time there was a made shot this week, you almost had to say a prayer that the ball would actually come out of the hoop and not get stuck. It just wouldn’t be March without unexpected drama!

Score: 6/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear aviator caps and goggles during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

5. Aviator cap (with goggles)

Taking the flight theme to new heights. Snoopy would be proud.

Score: 6.5/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear basketball masks during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

4. Basketball face mask

This one made me laugh much harder than I’d care to admit. These masks make the band members look like the most unserious bank robbers of all time. Such hilarity definitely deserves a favorable spot on this list.

Score: 8/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear jester hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

3. Jester hat

Pure jollification right here. It looks incredibly satisfying with the uniforms and is silly enough to distract opponents. Talk about off-court support.

My only qualm with this one is the lack of little bells on the end of the tentacle-looking strands on top. Adding a bell element to the horns and drums would have been immaculate.

Score: 8.5/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear their standard baseball caps during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

2. Baseball cap

This is just a really solid hat. The colors are excellent, especially the white front panels. It feels like something you’d see from a 1980s MLB team. It’s even a snapback! I would totally wear this hat around town. If anyone important at Dayton is reading this, I wouldn’t complain if you sent one of these my way.

Score: 9/10

Members of Dayton's pep band wear propeller hats during the Flyers' NCAA Tournament game against Arizona on March 23 in Salt Lake City. | Jackson Payne

1. Propeller hat

There’s nothing more delightful than a simple propeller hat. It represents the purest of innocent, childlike joys. It has a fascinating spinny thing. If powerful enough, it could allow for flight. It’s simply perfect.

Score: 10/10

1 of 40
Dayton Flyers band cheers for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) passes the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 40
Dayton Flyers band cheers for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 40
Dayton Flyers band cheers for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
5 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) reacts to a call during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
6 of 40
Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) looks to pass the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
7 of 40
Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) dunks the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
8 of 40
Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) moves the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
9 of 40
Dayton Flyers band cheers for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
10 of 40
Dayton Flyers band cheers for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
11 of 40
Dayton Flyers Head Coach Anthony Grant yells during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
12 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
13 of 40
Arizona Wildcats celebrate during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
14 of 40
Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) drives the ball down the court during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
15 of 40
Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) shoots the ball past Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
16 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis (24) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
17 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) moves the ball past Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos (2) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
18 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) shoots the ball past Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos (2) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
19 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) handles the ball against Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea (4) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
20 of 40
Arizona Wildcats celebrate during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
21 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives down the court against Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos (2) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
22 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) drives down the court against Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
23 of 40
Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) reacts to a call during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
24 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) handles the ball while Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) guards him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
25 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) prepares to shoot a free throw while his teammates watch during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
26 of 40
Dayton Flyers band members cheer for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
27 of 40
Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) dribbles the ball while Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
28 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) runs on the court during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
29 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots the ball over Dayton Flyers forward Petras Padegimas (12) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
30 of 40
Dayton Flyers band members cheer for their team during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
31 of 40
Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) reaches for the ball passed by Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
32 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) brings the ball up the court during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
33 of 40
Arizona Wildcats Head Coach Tommy Lloyd yells to the ref during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
34 of 40
Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) looks to pass the ball while Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
35 of 40
Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) looks to pass the ball while Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
36 of 40
Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) drives the ball down the court during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
37 of 40
Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) shoots the ball while Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) posts up against him and Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) blocks him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
38 of 40
Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) shoots the ball past Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
39 of 40
Arizona Wildcats celebrate a three-pointer during a game against the Dayton Flyers during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
40 of 40
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) grabs the rebound during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News