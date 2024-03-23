Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green celebrates after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Washington. The Rockets won 137-114. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HOUSTON — The Utah Jazz lost 147-119 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Houston’s Jalen Green scored a game-high 41 points and rested for the majority of the fourth quarter. He finished shooting 15-of-22 from the field while dishing out four assists and grabbing four rebounds.

Worst performance: Kris Dunn played just 11 minutes before getting into an altercation with Jabari Smith Jr. Both players took swings at each other (neither landed anything) and both were ejected and are facing suspension after league review. The best ability it availability, and Dunn was not available after getting into something stupid five seconds into the second quarter.

85: The Rockets scored a season-best 85 points in the first half, which is just seven points shy of the all-time record for points scored in a first half (92 by the Golden State Warriors in 2018). Being on the wrong side of an 85-point first half is very ugly.

27: Heading into Saturday’s game the most 3-pointers the Rockets had hit in a single game this season was 21. That was eclipsed in the third quarter and they finished the night 27-of-49 (55.1%) from deep.

27-of-32: The Jazz did a great job of getting to the free throw line (in large thanks to John Collins, who went 9-of-10 on his own) and shot 27-of-32 from the free throw line. Of course, when you are trying to claw back from trailing by as many as 35 points, a few more free throws isn’t going to cut it.

Best of the best: Green and Fred VanVleet combined for 75 points and went a combined 17-of-26 from 3-point range.

Worst of the worst: Did I mention the 85 points in the first half by the Rockets?