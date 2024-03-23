Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) tries the keep the ball in play next to South Dakota State forwards Mesa Byom (24) and Brooklyn Meyer (31) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, March 23, 2024.

SPOKANE, Washington — No. 5 seed Utah took over in the second half to beat No. 12 seed South Dakota State 68-54 at McCarthy Athletic Center on Saturday night in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

3 takeaways

Top performers: Alissa Pili put up 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals while making three 3-pointers to pace an overall efficient night for the Utah offense.

Kennady McQueen (17 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals) also had a strong night on the offensive end, while Jenna Johnson provided solid defense in the paint, particularly against Brooklyn Meyer, and also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Tori Nelson led three Jackrabbits in double-figures, as she had 14 points and four rebounds.

One quarter to the next: Utah appeared to be on its way to a blowout win in the first quarter, taking a 20-3 lead through one period while holding South Dakota State to 1 of 12 shooting.

The Jackrabbits responded with a 17-0 run in the second quarter, however, as Utah missed its final eight shots of the first half and went more than seven minutes without a point.

Even with such an up-and-down game, the Utes finished the night shooting 47.4%, including 55.2% in the second half.

South Dakota State made just 32.7% of its shots.

Key stretch: While Utah took back control of the game with an 11-1 run to start the second half and later added an 8-2 spurt late in the third quarter to go up 14, the Utes used a quick 5-0 spurt in fourth quarter to get some distance again after a South Dakota State 3-pointer made it a nine-point game.

First, McQueen confidently hit a 3 to push the lead back into double-digits, then a minute later, she tossed it inside to Pili for a layup. That made it a 14-point game and the Jackrabbits never got within single digits again.

What’s next?

The Utes (23-10) will play No. 4 seed and subregional host Gonzaga in the NCAA’s second round on Monday, with tip at 8:30 p.m. MDT. The winner will move on to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Zags fell behind early against No. 13 seed UC Irvine before dominating the second and third quarters in a 75-56 victory.