Utah State Aggies head coach Danny Sprinkle yells during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West 2024 men's basketball championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle will be leaving Logan to take the same position at Washington, according to a Monday report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Sprinkle posted a 28-8 record in his first season with the Aggies, winning the Mountain West regular-season title outright and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

Utah State’s success proved even more remarkable considering the program did not return a single point from last year’s team, making Sprinkle a leading candidate for National Coach of the Year honors and a hot name on the coaching market, resulting in the move to Washington.

In this year’s March Madness action, Sprinkle’s No. 8-seeded Aggies defeated TCU 88-72 Friday night before falling to No. 1 seed Purdue Sunday.

Prior to Utah State, Sprinkle spent four seasons at his alma mater of Montana State, going 81-43 with a pair of Big Sky championships and NCAA Tournament berths.

Sprinkle will take over a Washington team that finished 17-15 this past year and has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

With Sprinkle’s departure, Utah State will now look to hire its fourth new head coach in the past five years. Craig Smith left the Aggies in 2021 to take the head job at Utah, while Ryan Odom bolted a year ago for VCU.