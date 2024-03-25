Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes the ball around Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost 115-105 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with a 29-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double and scored 20 points in the second half.

Worst performance: Jordan Clarkson looked rusty in his first game back from a groin injury and went 0-of-7 from the field on Monday night, but to his credit, he had eight assists, four rebounds and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

8: The Jazz played this game pretty tight and actually went into the fourth quarter tied with the Mavericks. At one point the Jazz held an 8-point lead, but there were a few things that Dallas just did a little better in the end.

13: This was a low turnover, low foul game (thank you to the officials for letting guys play for the most part) but the Jazz committed 13 turnovers while the Mavericks committed just six, which made a difference in the end.

6: The Jazz have lost six straight and nine of their last 10 games. Going back even further, the Jazz are 3-17 in their last 20 games. There are 10 games left in the 2023-24 season.

Best of the best: Doncic did not have a great shooting night — going 10-of-24 overall and 2-of-11 from 3-point range — but still made a huge impact on the game.

Honorable mention: It was legitimately hard not to say that Lauri Markkanen had the best performance, regardless of the result of the game, so he deserves some flowers. He scored 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting and added seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.