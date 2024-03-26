Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.
1A Player of Year
Cache Eyre, Panguitch, 6-5, F, Sr.
Averaged 16.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.3 apg for the state champs.
1A First Team
Jaden Desch, Rich, 6-1, G, Sr. — 15.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 5.3 apg.
Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6-2, SG, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 bpg.
Justin Osburn, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Sr. — 11.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg.
Logan Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-3, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.
Jaxon Westwood, Piute, 6-1, G, Sr. — 18.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.9 spg.
Lyric Phillips, Whitehorse, G, Sr. — 26.9 ppg, 130 3s.
1A Second Team
Ridge Lundgren, Rich, 6-0, G, So. — 13.4 ppg, 39% 3s.
Riley Browning, Manila, 6-1, F, Sr. — 17.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg.
Sadler Barnes, Milford, 5-10, G, Jr. — 17.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.5 spg.
Kole Westwood, Piute, 6-0, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3.2 spg.
Shawn Duboise, Wendover, 6-1, F, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg.
Jake Batty, Wayne, 6-4, C, Sr. — 14.3 ppg, 2.2 apg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 spg.
1A Third Team
Luis Hernandez, Green River, 5-11, F, Sr. — 13.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.1 apg.
Daxton Miller, Panguitch, 6-3, G, Jr. — 10.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.5 apg.
Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-4, C, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg.
Ryker Peterson, Wayne, 5-11, PG, Sr. — 14.2 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 spg.
Carson Muirbrook, Rich, 6-3, C, Sr. — 11.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg.
Johnny Cox, Valley, 6-4, C, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg.
1A Honorable Mention
Kilo Tsosie, Milford, 6-3, F, Jr.
Grayson Panas, Altamont, 6-4, C, Sr.
Jayden Cornia, Rich, 5-9, PG, Sr.
Haygen Jameson, Tintic, 6-2, SF, So.
Zaren Roberts, Bryce Valley, 6-3, G, Jr.
Wyatt Muir, Manila, 5-10, G, Jr.
Easton Peterson, Tabiona, 5-8, PG, Sr.
Korbin Young, Escalante, 6-0, G, Sr.
Cameron Parkin, Panguitch, 6-4, F, Sr.
Luke Larsen, Tintic, SG, Jr.
Jace Cox, Valley, 6-1, G, Jr.
Tre Tangaro, Wendover, 6-0, F, Sr.
Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Cache Eyre, Panguitch.
Daxton Miller, Panguitch.
Jaden Desch, Rich.
Justin Osburn, Panguitch.
Ridge Lundgren, Rich.
Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona.
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.