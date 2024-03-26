Panguitch's Cache Eyre was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 1A Player of the Year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of Year

Cache Eyre, Panguitch, 6-5, F, Sr.

Averaged 16.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.3 apg for the state champs.

1 of 19 Cache Eyre, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 2 of 19 Jaden Desch, Rich | Provided by Rich 3 of 19 Chance Lazenby, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 4 of 19 Justin Osburn, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 5 of 19 Logan Rhoades, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 6 of 19 Jaxon Westwood, Piute | Provided by Piute 7 of 19 Lyric Phillips, Whitehorse | Provided by Whitehorse 8 of 19 Ridge Lundgren, Rich | Provided by Rich 9 of 19 Riley Browning, Manila | KEEPSAKE IMAGES SHERRY BLUEMEL 10 of 19 Sadler Barnes, Milford | Provided by Milford 11 of 19 Kole Westwood, Piute | Provided by Piute 12 of 19 Shawn Duboise, Wendover | Provided by Wendover 13 of 19 Jake Batty, Wayne | Provided by Wayne 14 of 19 Luis Hernandez, Green River | Provided by Green River 15 of 19 Daxton Miller, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 16 of 19 Gavin Rhodes, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 17 of 19 Ryker Peterson, Wayne | Provided by Wayne 18 of 19 Carson Muirbrook, Rich | Provided by Rich 19 of 19 Johnny Cox, Monticello | Lifetouch National School Studio

1A First Team

Jaden Desch, Rich, 6-1, G, Sr. — 15.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 5.3 apg.

Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6-2, SG, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 bpg.

Justin Osburn, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Sr. — 11.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg.

Logan Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-3, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Jaxon Westwood, Piute, 6-1, G, Sr. — 18.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.9 spg.

Lyric Phillips, Whitehorse, G, Sr. — 26.9 ppg, 130 3s.

1A Second Team

Ridge Lundgren, Rich, 6-0, G, So. — 13.4 ppg, 39% 3s.

Riley Browning, Manila, 6-1, F, Sr. — 17.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg.

Sadler Barnes, Milford, 5-10, G, Jr. — 17.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.5 spg.

Kole Westwood, Piute, 6-0, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3.2 spg.

Shawn Duboise, Wendover, 6-1, F, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg.

Jake Batty, Wayne, 6-4, C, Sr. — 14.3 ppg, 2.2 apg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 spg.

1A Third Team

Luis Hernandez, Green River, 5-11, F, Sr. — 13.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.1 apg.

Daxton Miller, Panguitch, 6-3, G, Jr. — 10.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.5 apg.

Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-4, C, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg.

Ryker Peterson, Wayne, 5-11, PG, Sr. — 14.2 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 spg.

Carson Muirbrook, Rich, 6-3, C, Sr. — 11.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg.

Johnny Cox, Valley, 6-4, C, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg.

1A Honorable Mention

Kilo Tsosie, Milford, 6-3, F, Jr.

Grayson Panas, Altamont, 6-4, C, Sr.

Jayden Cornia, Rich, 5-9, PG, Sr.

Haygen Jameson, Tintic, 6-2, SF, So.

Zaren Roberts, Bryce Valley, 6-3, G, Jr.

Wyatt Muir, Manila, 5-10, G, Jr.

Easton Peterson, Tabiona, 5-8, PG, Sr.

Korbin Young, Escalante, 6-0, G, Sr.

Cameron Parkin, Panguitch, 6-4, F, Sr.

Luke Larsen, Tintic, SG, Jr.

Jace Cox, Valley, 6-1, G, Jr.

Tre Tangaro, Wendover, 6-0, F, Sr.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Cache Eyre, Panguitch.

Daxton Miller, Panguitch.

Jaden Desch, Rich.

Justin Osburn, Panguitch.

Ridge Lundgren, Rich.

Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.