The 2023-2024 Deseret News boys basketball players of the year did everything for their teams this season, providing necessary leadership in the big games, while also scoring the big points or dishing out the big assists when the game was on the line.

Not all won state titles, but regardless of the final outcome, they were tremendous playmakers for their teams.

Here’s a look the 2023-2024 Deseret News boys basketball players of the year.

Lehi and Corner Canyon compete in the 6A state championship game in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon, 6-8, F, Sr.

A car accident and broken collar bone sidelined Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski for the first 15 games of the season, but by the time he healed up and returned to the starting lineup, he quickly reminded everyone why he’s one of the top players in the state.

In the 12 games when he suited up, Kozlowski averaged 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and made 40 3-pointers in leading Corner Canyon to the Region 3 title and a runner-up finish in 6A. He has signed with USC.

Without Kozlowski on the floor, Corner Canyon went 8-7. With him, it went 11-1.

“Brody Kozlowski is an outstanding young man. Brody is an example of what a student-athlete should be. He is a 4.0 student in the classroom and a leader on the court. He has been a big part of Corner Canyon basketball, playing in the last three state championship games and winning the last 25 region games in a row,” said Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt.

A year ago, when fully healthy from the start of the season, Kozlowski averaged a double-double with 16.9 ppg and 10.9 rpg.

Olympus’ Jordan Barnes holds the ball during the game against Highland in the semifinals for 5A high school boys basketball at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Jordan Barnes, Olympus, 6-4, G, Sr.

Whether he was recording one of his four triple-doubles, leading the team in scoring with 20-plus points, or going scoreless while dishing out 20 assists, Olympus’ Jordan Barnes did whatever was necessary to win and helped the Titans claim the 5A state title.

“He is all about winning. That is the only thing that matters to him. He became the all-time assist leader for the state of Utah,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes, who is Jordan’s father. “This year, his leadership and grooming this team was at an all-time best. He and Dutch (DowDell) brought this team to a co-region championship and another state title.”

Barnes, a Utah State commit, finished the season averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 3.5 steals.

In Olympus’ 5A quarterfinal win over Skyline, he had an absurd state line with 20 assists and zero shots taken as three of his other teammates all scored 20-plus points.

“He really carried this team in so many areas, but he knows he couldn’t have done it without his teammates. They were all awesome in Olympus reaching the ultimate goal,” said coach Matt Barnes.

Snow Canyon’s Owen Mackay (24) looks to drive the ball on Cottonwood forward Christopher Cox, left, during a 4A boys basketball state semifinals game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. | Isaac Hale, for the Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6-4, W, Sr.

The reigning 4A Player of the Year only got better this season.

Snow Canyon’s Owen Mackay increased his scoring average from 24.3 points to 25.6 points this season as he shot 52% from the field. His 3-point shooting percentage increased from 34% to 39% as he came up huge all season in leading Snow Canyon to a runner-up Region 9 finish and a spot in the 4A semifinals.

“Owen will often get the recognition for 26 points and 8 rebounds per game numbers, leading 4A in scoring, but Owen’s greatest strengths are beyond his numbers,” said Snow Canyon coach Ryan Ball. “Owen is a great passer, and his scoring ability and threat of taking over a game really allows him to involve his teammates and always make the right play/pass to the open man.”

Mackay, a Utah Tech commit, averaged 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

He elevated his game in the playoffs, scoring 45 in a first-round win over Mountain View, 23 in Snow Canyon’s quarterfinal upset of No. 2 seed Dixie and then 31 in a narrow 48-45 semifinal loss to Cottonwood.

“Owen cares very little about his personal numbers and accolades, while caring fully about the team and the success of the team,” Ball said. “Owen is the perfect teammate, the perfect leader and an amazing all-around young man on and off the court which allows him to be as successful as he is lovable.”

Judge Memorial's JJ Apathjang was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 3A Player of the Year. | Bryan Byerly

3A Player of the Year

JJ Apathjang, Judge Memorial, 6-4, G, Jr.

Judge Memorial won its first state championship in 16 years this season, and JJ Apathjang was at the center of that run.

“JJ brought many things to our team this season. Obviously, his skill and talent are unquestioned, but the most significant piece was his competitiveness and desire not to lose,” said Judge coach Sanjin Kolovrat. “Many players want to win, but few hate to lose like JJ.”

Playing a schedule of mostly upper-classification schools until region play and the state tournament, Apathjang averaged 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals to go along with his 60 3-pointers.

He scored in double figures in every game but one this season, including 25 points in the 65-62 state championship win over top seed South Summit.

“He grew tremendously throughout our season as he was tasked with a leadership role that was somewhat new to him. We went through some ups and downs this season, but in the stretch run, we trusted JJ to guide us to the championship. As much as we credit him, JJ will also be the first to say he couldn’t do it alone. His teammates stepped up when the lights were brightest and helped when we needed it most,” said Kolovrat.

Enterprise's Brady Crouch was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 2A Player of the Year. | Provided by Enterprise

2A Player of the Year

Brady Crouch, Enterprise, 5-8, G, Sr.

Point guards can make all the difference in a state tournament, and Enterprise benefitted greatly from senior Brady Crouch this season.

He was the engine for the Wolves’ run to their first 2A state championship since 1994. They won all four playoff games by double-digits.

“Any coach would love having a point guard like Brady Crouch. Because of his leadership, we never had to worry about how our team would respond to pressure situations. Brady was always composed, and made great decisions on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court,” said Enterprise coach Bud Randall.

For the season, Crouch averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 40% from 3-point range with 46 triples. Randall said he created 953 points for his team this season.

“He had great court vision and knew when to push the ball or get us into our sets. He was a true student of the game and had a high basketball IQ because he spent hours of his own time watching film and trying to make himself better,” said Randall. “He was a great example to all of his teammates on the court, and also in the classroom. It was a privilege to coach him over the past four years.”

Panguitch's Cache Eyre was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 1A Player of the Year. | Sydnee Meacham Studios

1A Player of the Year

Cache Eyre, Panguitch, 6-5, F, Sr.

In the Region 20 Tournament championship game last month, Panguitch leading scorer Cache Eyre was held to a season-low four points, and not surprisingly, his team lost for just the fourth time that season.

It was a shot in the arm for the Bobcats, who then, led by Eyre, marched through the 1A state tournament to claim their second straight 1A championship.

“Cache has been such a key player for us the last two years. His size caused a matchup problem for most teams. He had the ability to score in the post, and then step out and shoot the 3,” said Panguitch coach Clint Barney. “He anchored our defense and he was a great rebounder. Cache was a great leader, always carried a positive attitude, and had a strong work ethic.”

Eyre finished the season averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

In the state championship game against top seed Rich, he recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. It was his fourth double-double of the season.

He also had a triple-double earlier in the year against Milford.