Major League Baseball boasts plenty of star power, and many of its premier players boast a unique power of their own: faith.

Here’s what some of the league’s top talents have said about their religious beliefs and relationship with God.

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper shares a laugh with his teammates in the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in New York. | Mary Altaffer

Bryce Harper isn’t just one of MLB’s most notable superstars of the past decade — he’s also one of the most prominent Latter-day Saint athletes of all time.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger, a two-time National League MVP, has often posted on social media about his love for the scriptures, and he’s shared photos of visits with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and President Russell M. Nelson, as well.

“He had an overwhelming feeling around him of the Spirit,” Harper wrote in a 2018 Instagram post about his visit with President Nelson, to whom he had gifted one of his jerseys. “He walked into the room and I immediately teared up and began to think if it was even appropriate for me to be in the same room as this man because of how incredible he is. He came over and shook my hand, my wife’s hand, and family’s hands and we talked for a couple minutes. By the end I couldn’t help but think when this man talks it is the truth. It is the word of God; everything that I want to be part of.”

Harper, who once said his goal in life was to be “the best walking Book of Mormon as I can,” has hit 306 home runs in his 12-year career, which ranks fourth among all Latter-day Saint ballplayers.

Amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Harper took to social media to bear testimony of Jesus Christ to his millions of online followers.

“Through the power of prayer and helping each other with pure intent and love, we will get through this TOGETHER!” Harper posted to the site formerly known as Twitter in April 2020. “Faith in our Lord and Savior will help heal the world.”

Paul Goldschmidt

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt smiles before the start of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in St. Louis. | Jeff Roberson

Getting paid to play a game can be fun, but for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, looking at it all through a Christian lens has made his career even more rewarding.

“There’s so many failures, that’s why the game is so great,” Goldschmidt said in 2019. “You strike out, but you can look at it as a failure or as a learning opportunity. I try to look at it that way every day and every at-bat. … My faith only makes baseball even better. I enjoy the competition and I try to go out there with another reason to play and give my full effort because you are appreciative of what Jesus has given you rather than just being out there for another reason.”

Goldschmidt wasn’t always a believer, but attending a Bible study group with some of his Arizona Diamondback teammates early in his MLB career sparked an interest in faith.

“God used baseball to introduce Himself to me,” Goldschmidt said on a podcast this past May. “I was already in the big leagues, signed a contract, had everything, was married. I was not struggling in my life at all. But if I wouldn’t have been there, those teammates wouldn’t have shared and loved on me and invited me and just had me over to their house, the way they lived. I wouldn’t have asked those questions (about faith).”

Even with an MVP award, four Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers, Goldschmidt refuses to let any of his accolades cloud the things he treasures most in his life.

“Everybody has a foundation they are trying to live their life by, mine is just the Lord’s Word and the Bible and what He said,” Goldschmidt said in 2019. “Definitely, my goal is to make my faith in Jesus the center and most important thing in my life.”

Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw smiles before the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Denver. | David Zalubowski

Clayton Kershaw sees being a Christian as a tremendous blessing, and he’s talked about how it helps him connect with other teammates.

“I think the great thing about playing baseball is that you get to interact with people from all different walks of life, all different countries, all different backgrounds of faith,” Kershaw told Religion Unplugged last year. “And you really get to see that there’s not one way to do it. You know, there’s not one way to follow Jesus.”

He continued, “Following Jesus is our first step, right? We all have to follow Jesus, and the Bible tells us how to do that. But it looks a lot different in different places, and it looks a lot different in a baseball stadium than when we go back home. That’s why I love having guys on the team that we can talk to about it.”

Kershaw, a Los Angeles Dodger since 2008 and one of the best left-handed pitchers to ever play the game, has shared a great deal regarding his faith over the years. He even helped relaunch a “Christian Faith and Family Day” event at Dodger Stadium last year.

“To be able to stand up for Jesus and talk about your testimony is pretty cool,” Kershaw said. “Jesus helps us through tough times, with our family struggles, whatever it may be. And ultimately, our hope is in Jesus.”

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees on May 23, 2023, in New York. | Frank Franklin II

In the days leading up to the 2019 MLB draft, Gunnar Henderson was at peace.

The Alabama high school star was projected as an early-round selection, and while the uncertainty of such a professional leap could have been terrifying, Henderson instead chose to trust in the Lord.

“If God has that plan the right team will like me,” Henderson said. “God has me. He knows what’s going to come. I’ll just put my faith in him and everything will be fine.”

Henderson has come a long way since that draft day. He’s blossomed into a superstar shortstop for the rising juggernaut Baltimore Orioles, leading the club to last year’s division title with 28 home runs and a superb 6.2 wins above replacement mark.

The unanimous 2023 American League Rookie of the Year still finds time to worship with his teammates, with whom he takes part in weekly Bible study and Sunday chapel during the season.

“To have guys you can lean on in that sense and be able to both have that love of Christ and be able just to coach each other and help each other along the way, it’s been really cool to have those guys that I can lean on,” Henderson said last year, according to CBS News.

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis smiles as he walks off the field in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Cleveland. | Sue Ogrocki

It was one of the more remarkable playoff debuts in recent memory.

Royce Lewis, 24, jacked a pair of home runs for the Minnesota Twins in their opening wild-card round contest this past October, becoming just the third player in history to go deep in each of his first two postseason plate appearances.

The outburst of power couldn’t have come at a better time. The home runs helped the club secure its first playoff victory in nearly two decades.

But Lewis refused to take any sort of credit for the impressive feat. He felt that his performance came thanks to heavenly help.

“That’s a God thing,” Lewis told reporters after the 3-1 win. “I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

The No. 1 overall draft choice back in 2017, Lewis has finally found a lasting role in Minnesota’s infield, where he’s batted .307 in 70 games since his 2022 debut.

Lewis’ road to the show has seen plenty of adversity — including two separate ACL tears — but his experiences are now allowing him to share messages of faith for the world to hear.

“I would just say from my own personal experience that God has never left you, and He’s never going to abandon you,” Lewis said in a podcast appearance when asked about his advice for younger Christians. “So if you ever feel at times that you’re not worthy enough to be involved with Christ or that you don’t deserve it, that’s all wrong. I’ll just tell you that right now — that’s all wrong.

“I’ve been there before; I have, truly. Sometimes you believe you’re not worthy because Christ is almighty. He is everything. He is love, He is peace, He is everything. … Especially when you’re young, I think you can learn so much. Don’t stray away too far because He’s always right there. As soon as you say, ‘I’m good, I’m walking away,’ He’s still walking behind you in the shadow.”

Alex Bregman

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman smiles at bat against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh

During his bar mitzvah ceremony, then-13-year-old Alex Bregman pledged his desire to use baseball to make a difference in the world.

Even after winning two World Series rings as a main contributor for the Houston Astros, Bregman has never lost sight of his role as a Jewish athlete.

“In this position, you have a platform and you’re able to reach a lot of people,” Bregman told the Times of Israel. “I want Jewish kids who dream about playing baseball to believe that they can play in the big leagues and live out their dream, too.”

Bregman has been active within different Jewish congregations in the Houston area, even drawing a Star of David on his hat during a playoff game last year to show support for Israel during the nation’s continued conflict.

“Growing up, my mom and dad always told me to stand up for what you believe in and to speak up for it,” Bregman told the Times of Israel. “I want to stand up for what is right and stand up against hate. Personally, I think we all need a little more togetherness in the world and need to be kinder to one another.”