Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots the ball with Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Spencer Johnson is moving on, but not before expressing his gratitude for Cougar Nation.

The BYU senior guard took to Instagram Friday evening to thank the team’s fans for their support over his collegiate career, as Johnson has run out of eligibility and will now explore professional opportunities.

“I don’t know if words can adequately sum up the last four years here at BYU,” Johnson wrote. “I’m so grateful to everyone in Cougar Nation for the support they’ve given me here. I’ve been blessed to have played with so many great teammates and coaches and have built relationships and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Johnson appeared in 120 contests for the Cougars since arriving in Provo in 2020, starting all 34 games for Mark Pope’s squad this past season. He averaged 10.3 points and career-highs of 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing as a senior, serving as the veteran leader for a BYU team that went 10-8 in Big 12 Conference play and earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In the Cougars’ opening round tournament loss to Duquesne, Johnson scored 11 points while grabbing 16 rebounds.

During his days as a Cougar, Johnson became both a husband and a father. He went viral for his age and even received a shoutout from Latter-day Saint President Russell M. Nelson during general conference. But of course, he won basketball games, including thrilling upsets over No. 11 Baylor and at No. 7 Kansas in the most recent campaign.

“Thank you to everyone at BYU for your support, love, and encouragement,” Johnson said. “It’s meant the world to Isy and I to be able to compete every night for this University. I’ve learned again through this process that the Lord really can make more out of our lives than we can. When you surround yourself with great people, great things happen. We’re excited for what the future holds and can’t wait to tackle all of life’s new challenges.”