Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) looks to pass the ball while Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) posts up against him at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost, 101-100, to the Houston Rockets on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jalen Green paced the Rockets with a game-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Worst performance: Both Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh had a rough night. Sensabaugh went 0-of-8 from the field, 0-of-7 from 3 in his 25 minutes. George went 3-of-12 overall and 0-of-4 from deep and despite his six assists, he also committed six turnovers.

21: The Jazz committed 21 turnovers that led to 27 points for the Rockets.

15: Houston grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and capitalized by scoring 25 second-chance points off those extra looks.

30: John Collins had a season-high 30 points for the Jazz on Friday.

Best of the best: Green started out the game with just four points in the first half and then came out of intermission looking completely different. He scored 20 of his 34 points in the third quarter alone.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz went 0-of-10 from 3-point range to start the night.