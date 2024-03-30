All-American punter Ryan Rehkow and versatile linebacker Max Tooley were among the BYU Cougars who turned in impressive performances Saturday as the inaugural Big 12 pro days wrapped up in Frisco, Texas.

Rehkow had social media sites buzzing with some of his booming punts, while Tooley showed some speed that he promised people he had when he was fully healthy.

“I felt like I did good. I could show a little bit of my strengths. I am able to run, able to jump, able to go smoothly through the drills, so I felt good. We will see what (NFL scouts) thought later,” Tooley said. “… What I bring to an NFL franchise is someone who is committed, someone who is ready for the grind, loves the game, who is going to give it his all every play of the game.”

Tooley turned in an unofficial time of 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, while also posting 34.5 inches in the vertical leap and 10 feet, 2 inches in the broad jump.

Another BYU linebacker, Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh, posted a 33.5-inch vertical leap and 9 feet, 5-inch broad jump. According to Spencer Linton of BYUtv, Vongphachanh was clocked at “approximately 4.8 seconds (in the 40) by the stop watches near me.”

Tooley said he has been working out at Stroformance in Pleasant Grove to get ready for the day.

Rehkow, meanwhile, was one of three Cougars invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February, but the only one of those invitees to do pro day in Texas.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, the latter of whom is a potential first-round draft pick, felt like they did well enough in Indy that they didn’t need to take part in the conference-wide pro day.

Said Rehkow: “I had a lot of fun today. I showed a lot of good things. I showed a lot of areas of improvement. I know there is still so much more than I can do, but overall, really happy with the experience and just excited for what’s next.”

The other three Cougars who participated Saturday were linemen: defenders Jackson Cravens and Atunaisa Mahe and guard/center Paul Maile from last year’s BYU offensive line.

Mahe put up 225 pounds 31 times in the bench press, while Cravens posted 29 reps. Maile was featured as a versatile blocker who could play guard or center in the NFL.

“I thought today went really well. I was just trying to be present, and it was fun,” Maile said. “I had a lot of fun, met a lot of new people. I wasn’t upset with my numbers.”

Thursday, five players from BYU participated to one extent or another: tight end Isaac Rex, defensive backs Kamden Garrett and Eddie Heckard and running backs Deion Smith and Aidan Robbins.

“Some really great players (were there),” defensive coordinator Jay Hill said Saturday after the Cougars’ 15th and final practice of spring camp.

“I heard Kam did great down there. Eddie is coming off a foot injury so he was only able to bench, but he will be as strong as any DB in the country, so I think both those guys can play if they get the right opportunity. AJ Vongphachanh had a really good senior year. I hope he gets his opportunity.

“All those guys, given the right situation, can play,” Hill continued. “I hope they get the opportunity. I do believe in the right situation those guys can all make rosters.”

More than 130 NFL scouts and personnel from all 32 teams were on hand for the inaugural event at the Ford Center at The Star, a stadium and practice facility utilized by the Dallas Cowboys.