BYU defensive back Isaiah Herron makes a tackle on Utah receiver Devaughn Vele during game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

There is a movement afoot to make sense of the mess college sports has become thanks to NIL, the Wild Wild West transfer portal and legal issues with the antiquated NCAA.

Both BYU and Utah would be included in the proposed “Super League” that would take 80 teams, 70 of which would be from the existing Power Four conferences.

It’s pretty slick. It includes a national playoff format. It’s designed after the Premier Soccer League and the NFL and would be governed by a commissioner. Salary caps, paid players and more enforceable control of both NIL and the portal could be a part of it..

The Athletic outlined this proposal, citing sources within a powerful influential group of 20 sports experts who have done research to fix college sports and eliminate the NCAA.

One of the key voices is a Utah native, former BYU law professor Gordon Gee, past Ohio State University president now presiding over West Virginia in Morgantown.

Gee and Syracuse president are quoted in the piece.

“The current model for governing and managing college athletics is dead,” Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud told The Athletic during an interview.

Gee added, “We are in an existential crisis.”

The group includes the NFL’s No. 2 executive Brian Rolapp, Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer, and lead organizer Len Perna of TurnkeyZRG, a firm that leads to the hiring of nearly all top conference commissioners, and, most recently, the hire of the Big Ten’s Tony Petitti.

Will it work?

Well, whether it works or not, it’s the best proposal so far to fix something that is definitely broken.

This all started with greed. It won’t work unless greed is set aside.

Tell me that can be done, and I’ll promise success.

Greed led to colleges soaking up all the revenue off the backs of student-athletes

Greed led to lawsuits in California, suing over name, image and likeness. A bigger piece of the pie.

Greed led to the NCAA bowing to legal warfare and allowing athletes to sign NIL deals, get money and free up movement in the transfer portal.

Greed led to the Pac-12 scorning a $30 million per team offer from ESPN after a professor in the league told presidents teams were worth $50 million. When nobody offered that, everything imploded.

What are the hurdles?

The biggest one is current TV contracts with conferences including ESPN/ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. These would have to be renegotiated or expired.

The second hurdle would be arguments over revenue distribution.

That’s why an NFL-type commissioner might work, to eliminate conferences and those territorial interests. In this proposal there would be seven 10-team divisions. The playoffs would be by merit and standing in divisions. Establish one voice to determine what’s best for the whole. That office could then determine NIL caps and bring order to what is currently chaos.

Bob Thompson, an often-quoted former TV executive, said it would be tough because the top 40 teams would still generate the most TV revenue and audience and could demand a bigger share (SEC and Big Ten).

The Super League could solve that by giving a bigger share to schools whose brands bring in the most TV revenue. Colleges would be given an ownership percentage of revenue so they could profit and pay players directly. There would be investors invited to buy into the Super League.

The current system is broken. The NCAA can’t govern. NIL and the portal are out of control. A central governing body could establish controls and use fines and suspensions to bring the craziness into line.

As it stands, conferences have proven to be an outdated way of governing college sports under the umbrella of a now toothless NCAA.

The constant poaching and selfish posturing for league TV deals have ruined college sports and demolished rivalries. Greed killed the ancient and tradition-rich Pac-12, and the ACC is on the brink. Greed caused the migration of Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and so many others from traditional geographical haunts.

TV partners would have to be brought into the tent and agree to the product they air. That means new deals would have to be signed.

Matt Brown who publishes the newsletter “ExtraPoints,” questions whether TV deals and contracts could be redone without more lawsuits.

“This proposal also seems to hinge on the idea that there is a lot more revenue (broadcast and otherwise) in the ecosystem just waiting to be unlocked with the right professional management,” said Brown.

“That might be true. But it’s also possible that we’re very close to the top of what the broadcast market will pay for college rights, and there won’t be enough to go around to pay athletes, schools and placate aggressive investors.”

Some critics believe the Big Ten and SEC would never give up the superior monetary position they have in college sports. But those leagues have members who are not pulling their weight. Why not let the brands bring in what they deserve instead of what is just handed over because you hoist a Big Ten or SEC flag?

Then there’s the elephant in the room, NIL and wild transfer portal drama.

You have to look no further than the retirement of Alabama coach Nick Saban to see why the new status quo can’t stand.

Nobody’s been at the top more than Saban. Yet, he is disgusted with where college sports is heading with NIL and the transfer portal and the inability of anyone to control it.

“All the things that I believed in for all these years, 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics,” Saban told a roundtable of lawmakers in Washington, D.C. recently.

“It was always about developing players. It was always about helping people be more successful in life.

“That’s the reason that I always like college athletics more than the NFL is because you had the opportunity to develop young people,” Saban continued.

Well, those days are coming to an end.

In the NCAA Tournament, how many times have you listened to commentators illustrate how players have been jumping from one team to another, season after season, some playing for their fourth school?

Often. Very often.

Perhaps we will never get all the greed out of college athletics. Loyalty and the team player concept is growing old, but right now college sports have been poisoned.

A course correction is needed to survive.