BYU Cougars quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick watches from he sidelines with Nick Billoups (15) and Cole Hagen (16) as Jake Retzlaff works with the offense as BYU’s football team practices in Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Retzlaff and transfer Gerry Bohanon have the inside track to be QB1 next fall, but there are two prized high school QBs that are on the Cougars' radar down the road.

BYU isn’t going anywhere without an outstanding quarterback.

Jake Retzlaff, Gerry Bohanon, Cade Fennegan, Ryder Burton, whomever. If one of these guys does not play at a high level — doesn’t have to be elite, but right up there — history tells us the Cougars will struggle, regardless of league, regardless of schedule.

That one position is so important to BYU’s success, it has become gospel in Provo.

BYU quarterbacks were dominating in the 1970s and ’80s, produced a Heisman Trophy winner in the ’90s, and a cadre of them are in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. When the Cougars field a good and effective one, it seems the rest falls into place.

In the 2000s, QBs like Max Hall, John Beck, Taysom Hill and Jaren Hall made highlight videos good enough for the all-time vault.

BYU never had a quarterback who’d served a church mission lead the Cougars to a conference championship until Brandon Doman did it in 2001. BYU QB stars have traditionally been players who’d moved directly out of high school or junior college (Steve Sarkisian) and played Division I, soaking in all the training and getting all the experience.

Both Retzlaff and Bohanon fit this mold.

Retzlaff, owner of that tragic goal line pick-six against Oklahoma, just finished spring practice without throwing a pick in 15 sessions, according to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Bohanon helped lead Baylor to a Big 12 championship a few years ago.

Retzlaff was a JC All-American out of California with gaudy numbers in yards and touchdowns. To go 15 practices without a pick is equivalent to having 130 attempts or four games without an interception. That’s a feat.

Retzlaff and Bohanon could do somersaults and bring desert rain on demand, but if they don’t help elevate BYU’s offense, and Roderick doesn’t put them in a system that accentuates their talents and effectively surrounds both with the right pieces, including a run game, BYU’s offense will struggle again in 2024.

Former Cougar Max Hall believes BYU should have named a starter coming out of spring football. Hall says he’s been told Retzlaff reminds folks of himself. He talks all things QB in this piece on BYUtv.

The QB position at BYU tends to be more than just an important piece of the puzzle. Ever since Virgil Carter was finding Phil Odle and Gary Sheide brought the Cougars to its first bowl game (Fiesta Bowl) in Tempe, performances of the QB have proven to be the secret sauce.

BYU doesn’t win very many games with average QB play.

That challenge has grown more difficult with the advent of NFL-type defenses over the past 20 years. It remains a huge challenge for Roderick, no matter who is chosen to start. His guy has to be special.

This past week, head coach Kalani Sitake made contact with Folsom High (California) quarterback Ryder Lyons. BYU is also recruiting Corner Canyon High QB Helaman Casuga. Both are approaching five-star status.

Lyons, younger brother of USC-bound post-mission TE Walker Lyons, has been offered by Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, UCLA, Ole Miss, Florida, Colorado State, Arkansas, ASU, Virginia Tech, Nevada, San Diego State, Washington, Cal, UNLV, Oregon State, Sacramento State, Washington State, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

Casuga has offers from USC, Utah, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington State, Colorado State, UNLV, Hawaii and BYU.

“Helaman is already in line to be up there with the greatest Utah high school QBs in state history, not only statistically, but in recruiting, and nationally ranking, and (unless he reclassifies) he has two more years to continue to develop as a QB and leader,” according to Dusty Litster, of KSL Sports Rewind.

“Many people have feelings about him going from Timpview to Corner Canyon and that’s fine, but the biggest difference is that the (Casuga) family purchased a home in Draper and the entire family moved,” he continued. “They didn’t sign over guardianship to a family member, and give the appearance that he moved into the boundary. Anyone can feel whatever way they want, but when a family purchases a home and moves into a school’s boundary, what are we supposed to say?

“There have been great four-year QBs since 2007 from Corner Canyon but Helaman possesses a higher skill set and football acumen at a level near Jaxson Dart. His ability to recognize pre-snap what defenses are doing and he has a terrific ability to attack them. His arm talent is at Zach Wilson, Jaxson Dart level. Eric Kjar is going to extract the absolute best from Helaman. I can’t wait to see him this fall.”

Lyons threw the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left to lead Folsom to the state title. He finished the season with 38 touchdowns passing, 23 rushing.

Greg Biggins, national recruiting editor for 247Sports, lists Lyons at the top of the 2026 QB class.

“Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ‘26 class. He’s coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36-inch vertical jump was second highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well,” said Biggins.

BYU has had tremendous success with QBs whose rankings are all but at the top. They rarely sign what is considered the elite of a class like Washington’s Jake Heaps and California’s Ben Olson, both members of the school’s Latter-day Saint faith who left campus early.

Of course, not all Latter-day Saint athletes go to BYU; they have their own preferences, favorites, fits and vision for their individual athletic endeavors that include both geography and coaching choices.

But think about it, how important on a scale of one to 10 is it for BYU to land a QB like Lyons or Casuga, both with ties to Provo?

In the era of NIL pressures, the required effort is huge.

“There are a pair of really good 2026 quarterbacks who could completely change the trajectory of BYU,” according to Jeff Hansen of 247Sports, naming 2026 recruits Casuga and Lyons.

“It’s tough to say who is more important because they’re both near five-star good, but it’s an absolute 10 that BYU land one of them. Without question, it’s the most important recruiting battle that Aaron Roderick has been in since he started at BYU.”

QBU?

The times call for Roderick to deliver.