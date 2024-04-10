Baylor forward Caleb Lohner (33) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nicholls State in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Former BYU basketball player Caleb Lohner is reportedly on the move again.

Lohner has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Baylor, On3.com’s Alex Weber first reported Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in his two seasons with the Bears.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

One of his best games at Baylor came in the Bears’ Big 12 semifinal loss to Iowa State on March 15, when he scored 12 points and had six rebounds.

“One of my roles is to come in, bring my energy and help the team win,” Lohner said after the game, according to the team’s website. “At the end of the day, I think that’s every player’s goal: we want to win every single game we can. And I think coming in, establishing myself a little bit and helping us get going has helped us a little bit.”

Lohner, a Wasatch Academy product who originally signed a Letter of Intent with Utah before backing out and signing with BYU, played two seasons for the Cougars.

He averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while playing in 62 games over those two seasons for BYU, in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Lohner started 44 games for the Cougars and shot 43.9% from the field during his time in Provo.