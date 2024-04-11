Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope looks at the replay against Texas Tech during the Big 12 conference championship in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

BYU Cougars head men’s basketball coach Mark Pope is nearing a deal to become the next Kentucky Wildcats men’s head basketball coach, multiple outlets reported Thursday night.

All reported that a deal is not done, but that the two sides are working toward making it happen quickly.

Pope, 51, was seen as a long shot candidate for the position when it opened following the departure of John Calipari to Arkansas on Sunday, but numerous candidates such as Alabama’s Nate Oats and Baylor’s Scott Drew turned down the position to remain at their respective schools.

On Thursday afternoon, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Pope had become a serious candidate.

Pope played his final two years of college ball at Kentucky in the 1990s after transferring from Washington (which included winning a national championship in 1996), hence the tie to the Wildcats program.

Pope’s coach at Kentucky, Rick Pitino, has long endorsed his former player, and told NJ.com on Thursday prior to the evening’s major news that, “I love Mark Pope and his family and he would be an unbelievable choice” for the Wildcats opening.

Following his collegiate playing career, Pope was the 52nd pick of the 1996 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. The 6-foot-10 center played eight seasons in the league, with his most impressive being the 2000-2001 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks when he appeared in 63 games with 45 starts and averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15 minutes per appearance.

In five years at BYU, Pope has tallied a 110-52 record, which has included two trips to the NCAA Tournament but no victories. This last season, the Cougars’ first in the vaunted Big 12 Conference, Pope led his team to a surprising 23-11 record and a fifth-place finish in the conference, but BYU lost in the first round of the Big Dance to Duquesne.

In four seasons prior to taking over at BYU, Pope went 77-56 at UVU.

In Kentucky, Pope will be taking over one of the historically elite programs in the nation. The Wildcats have the most victories of any program in the country all-time and have won eight national championships, as well as a bevy of other impressive achievements.