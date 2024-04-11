Utah Jazz forward Darius Bazley (21) blocks the shot by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets, 124-121, Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz win:

Best performance: Luka Šamanić finished with a team-high 22 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Worst performance: Jalen Green had just three points and shot 1-of-7 from the field in his 19 minutes.

42: Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 42 points an was a large part of the game going down to the final moments.

4-24: The Jazz ended their 13-game losing streak. They are 4-24 since the trade deadline.

7: The Jazz had seven players score in double figures on Thursday night — Šamanić, Keyonte George (20), Ömer Yurtseven (10), Johnny Juzang (10), Brice Sensabaugh (17), Talen Horton-Tucker (16) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (14).

Best of the best: Lofton had a team-high five offensive rebounds which were a big part of the Jazz being able to keep their lead at the end of the game. The Jazz scored 19 second-chance points on the night.