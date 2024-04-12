Region 1

Davis 3, Syracuse 2

Davis slipped past Syracuse with a tight 3-2 triumph, led by Owen Talbot who went 2 for 3 and recorded an RBI and a double. The Darts (10-3) secured their win early on with two runs in the first inning and added a crucial run in the fifth against the Titans (4-7). Kaleb Weaver, the winning pitcher, held strong with seven strikeouts, while Carter Garrett also chipped in with a double for Davis.

Fremont 16, Farmington 6

Fremont seized a commanding 16-6 victory over Farmington, guided by the strong performances of Anthony Marziale and Brant Koford, who went 3 for 4 and 4 for 4 respectively. Marziale and Koford also contributed significantly to the win with four RBIs each. The Silverwolves (10-3) set the tone in the first two innings, amassing a 12-6 lead against the Phoenix (1-10). Kobe Nance held the helm with a single strikeout, while Garet Jones also contributed two doubles.

Weber 11, Layton 8

Weber defeated Layton by a count of 11-8 in a game where Eastyn Barker, Tyce Abbott, Dax Rhees, Caden Lindholm, and Ridge Torman all scored multiple hits. The Warriors (5-8) initiated a strong start, scoring nine runs in the first two innings against the Lancers (9-3). Winning pitcher Dax Rhees not only controlled the mound with four strikeouts but also recorded two RBIs.

Region 2

Corner Canyon 13, Herriman 2

Corner Canyon took down Herriman with a dominating 13-2 victory. A significant lead was built in the third and fourth innings where the Chargers (9-2) scored five runs each against Herriman(1-12). Andrew Nice, the winning pitcher, added to the triumph with three strikeouts and an RBI.

Riverton 14, Mountain Ridge 5

Riverton secured a convincing 14-5 victory over Mountain Ridge. The Silverwolves (7-6) swarmed early and packed on runs, particularly with six in the fourth inning against the Sentinels (9-4). Mckay Linford, the winning pitcher, helmed the game with two strikeouts. Significant highlight performances included Drake Piersall’s two doubles and three RBIs. Alex Vernon, Carson Moody, Titan Mozingo, and Kaden Allred also contributed with a double each.

Bingham 18, Copper Hills 11

Bingham outlasted Copper Hills in a high-scoring nail-biter, emerging victorious with an 18-11 final count. The Miners (8-5) showcased their hitting prowess with Kam Beck, Dylan Frank, Alex Dabo, and Abraham Atencio each delivering three hits. Bingham broke the game open with six runs in the third inning and sealed their victory with seven runs in the eighth against the Grizzlies (7-6).

Region 3

Lone Peak 6, Skyridge 1

Lone Peak executed a decisive 6-1 victory over Skyridge. Lone Peak pitcher Grady Slesk notched nine strikeouts in the win. The Knights (8-5) laid a solid foundation with four runs in the opening inning against the Falcons (6-5). The offense continued to shine with Lance Pettit and Bo Barnes both hitting home runs. Austin Pay also added an RBI to the tally.

American Fork 15, Lehi 4

American Fork soared past Lehi with a comfortable 15-4 victory. The Cavemen (8-5) launched their dominance early on with five in the first inning and added six more in the second against the Pioneers (6-6). Winning pitcher CJ Mascaro marked a strikeout and also recorded a double and an RBI, alongside significant contributors Cooper Jones, Crew Ingersoll, Dax Watts, Jett Walker, each of whom had multiple RBIs.

Pleasant Grove 8, Westlake 5

Pleasant Grove rallied to defeat Westlake with an 8-5 scoreline. The Vikings (8-5) ignited their offense with a round of four runs in the second inning against the Thunder (2-10). The win was secured by Austin Connelly who delivered on the mound with four strikeouts. On the offensive side, Tua Wolfgramm had a double while Daegen Thayne recorded three RBIs. Additional RBI contributions came from Drew Smith, R.J. Wilson, and C.J. Anderson.

Region 4

Granger 6, Hunter 2

Granger secured a 6-2 victory over Hunter, propelled by a strong performance from pitcher Taufa Tonga who recorded nine strikeouts. The Lancers (6-7) took control in the third inning with three runs, followed by progressive runs over the fifth and sixth innings against the Wolverines (0-13). Key contributions came from Marco Vilalpando, Taufa Tonga and Hugo Cubillian, each of whom recorded RBIs. Tonga ended the game with a double and two RBIs.

Cyprus 2, West Jordan 0

Cyprus emerged victorious with a 2-0 shutdown win against West Jordan. Spearheading the Pirates’ (9-7) offense was Gabriel Kendrick who showcased a perfect batting performance, going 3 for 3, with two RBIs and a double. The Pirates’ winning pitcher, Ayden Italassano, dominated the mound by striking out 11 Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (2-11) struggled to generate runs despite the efforts of their pitcher, Austin Burr, who managed three strikeouts. Brody Densley also contributed to the Pirates’ victory with an RBI.

Region 5

Woods Cross 14, Roy 3

Woods Cross dominated in a decisive 14-3 win over Roy. The Wildcats (7-7) exploded with a big second inning, scoring ten runs before tacking on four more in the fourth against the Royals (2-11). Winning pitcher Tyler Story contributed an RBI and two strikeouts, while Beau Blackwell was a standout offensive player, recording three RBIs and a homerun. Additional key contributors on offense were Ryan Jones, Thomas Pattison, and Stetson Critchley, each of whom delivered two RBIs.

Box Elder 7, Bountiful 3

Box Elder notched a 7-3 victory over Bountiful after a steady performance. The Bees (5-8) gained momentum after scoring runs in the second, third, fourth, and sixth innings against the Redhawks (4-9). Winning pitcher KJ Argyle marked three strikeouts and recorded two RBIs, complimented by Landen Golmon and Camden Lish, each of whom had an RBI. Golmon also recorded a homerun in the win.

Viewmont 5, Northridge 3

Viewmont secured a 5-3 victory over Northridge after decisive action in the third and fourth innings. The Vikings (9-3) responded to early runs by the Knights (10-3) by scoring two runs in consecutive innings. Cal Miller, the winning pitcher, struck out five Knights while also supporting his team at the plate with a homerun and two RBIs. Boston Williams and Spencer Rees contributed each with an RBI. On the side of Northridge, Ryan Small stood out with a double and two RBIs.

Clearfield 6, Bonneville 1

Clearfield scored a resounding 6-1 victory over Bonneville. The Falcons (5-9) took off after an initial tie in the first inning, subsequently scoring runs in the second, third and sixth innings against the Lakers (7-6). Peyton Kotter pitched seven innings with ten strikeouts for Clearfield. Kotter was further supported offensively by Taven Swartz, Jake Ross, Hudson Meyer, and Ryan Frei, each of whom recorded an RBI, with Swartz standing out by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. In the Lakers’ camp, Landon Minnoch added an RBI.

Region 6

Alta 14, Highland 9

Alta surged past Highland 14-9, with significant contributions from their hitters. Jose Pereira led the team with a solid performance, going 3 for 3, recording 1 RBI and adding a double to his tally. McCoy Johnson, Nolan Lohness, Logan Thayne, and Crew Scheel also chipped in with 2 hits each, helping Alta (9-4) maintain an upper hand throughout the game, notably scoring five runs in the fourth inning. On the mound, winning pitcher Derek Tate showcased his skill. Meanwhile, Highland (2-10) withstood a loss despite a valiant effort from their pitcher C Geiger, who recorded one strikeout.

Brighton 8, Olympus 0

Brighton dominated Olympus in an 8-0 victory, completing a 3-0 series sweep. The Bengals’ (11-2) pitching star was Case Beames who controlled the mound for five and a third innings, racking up a remarkable 11 strikeouts. Adding strength to the offense were Cooper Scott with 2 RBIs and Braxton Biesinger adding another 2 RBIs. Despite Olympus pitcher Tommy Nelson managing 5 strikeouts, the Titans (6-6) were unable to score.

Skyline 16, East 6

Skyline gathered strength after a slow start to overpower East 16-6. A nine-run sixth inning rally was instrumental in the Eagles’ victory. Key performances came from George Zervos with 3 RBIs, Mason Papadakis with 4 RBIs, and Brooks Walker who managed a hit, a home run, and an RBI to assist Skyline (4-9). Although East (2-10) launched an early attack scoring three runs in both the first and third innings, they couldn’t keep up the tempo. Losing pitcher J Gordon recorded three strikeouts for East, supported by player Lunt who recorded two RBIs and a double.

Jordan 11, West 1

Jordan claimed an emphatic victory over West, outscoring it 11-1. Beckham Livingston shone for Jordan (7-6), with both his hits being doubles. Contributions also came from Noah Gatti who recorded 2 RBIs and a double, as well as from Gunner Russel and D.J. Bachman each recording an RBI and a double. Kade Carter took four strikeouts on the mound to secure the win. For West (2-11), pitcher Isaac Salazaar managed to bag 2 strikeouts despite the loss.

Region 7

Orem 10, Wasatch 1

Orem dominated Wasatch in a 10-1 victory, with strong performances from Merrick Bostock, Easton Davies, Zach Engemann, and Jax Allen — all recording multiple hits. Easton Davies also served as a strong winning pitcher striking out six batters. He contributed further with 4 RBIs and a double for the Tigers (12-2). On the Wasps’ (3-11) side, pitcher Braxton Faller recorded a single strikeout and Grant Mahoney recorded an RBI, but it was not enough to hold back the Tigers.

Spanish Fork 10, Timpview 2

Spanish Fork triumphed over Timpview, claiming a 10-2 victory. Spanish Fork’s (5-6) offensive strength was on full display, with Teigan Scott going 3 for 3, blasting a double and a home run. Bryson Shipman hit a triple, while Boston Duvall chipped in with 2 RBIs and a triple of his own. On the mound, Swae Nielson pitched for five innings, recording nine strikeouts. Despite Brigham Richards’ RBI and Will Cannon’s three strikeouts, the Thunderbirds (7-6) couldn’t keep up with the Dons’ high-powered offense.

Salem Hills 8, Cedar Valley 2

Salem Hills secured a solid 8-2 victory over Cedar Valley, with Alex Cloward going 2 for 4. Kaleb Holman also played a pivotal role in the Skyhawks’ (9-4) offense, recording 2 RBIs and a home run. Dagen Gammell, the winning pitcher, recorded 7 strikeouts. Despite losing pitcher Ashton Pincock’s 2 strikeouts and Brian White’s one home run and RBI, the Aviators (6-8) found it tough to keep pace with the Skyhawks.

Maple Mountain 13, Springville 3

Maple Mountain defeated Springville in a 13-3 victory, significantly bolstered by the efforts of Braden Catterson who went 2 for 2 and recorded 3 RBIs, including a home run. Max Walker pitched a strong game for the Golden Eagles (12-2), recording six strikeouts. Bennett Averett also punched in 2 RBIs and a home run. Despite a solid performance by Easton Barrett with an RBI and six strikeouts from the mound, the Red Devils (9-4) couldn’t catch up with Maple Mountain’s offensive momentum.

Region 8

Timpanogos 11, Uintah 1

In the first game of a double-header, Timpanogos overwhelmed Uintah 11-1, boosted by a star performance from Brighton Tate who went 3 for 3, clinching 3 RBIs, and a double. Jackson Sotelo added to the offensive strength with 2 RBIs and a double while Collin Morgan helped with 3 RBIs. Uintah (9-8) had a commendable effort by their pitcher Kaysen Massey with 5 strikeouts, but the Utes couldn’t keep pace with the Timberwolves (15-6).

Payson 17, Mountain View 14

Payson outscored Mountain View in a high scoring match, ending at 17-14. Key to Payson’s (8-12) victory were Porter Beckstead and Ty Marvin, both going 3 for 5, as well as Kael Van Tassel with a solid performance going 3 for 3. Bosten Roseman and Kade Edwards each added an RBI to the Lion’s tally, while Tyler Quarnberg also added three RBIs. The winning pitcher was Maddux DeGraffenreid who also contributed two RBIs. Despite a fighting performance from Mountain View (6-12), featuring seven players getting multiple hits like Joshua Hair with four RBIs and two doubles, and the efforts of pitcher Max Heriford with a strikeout, the Bruins were unable to secure the game.

Timpanogos 12, Uintah 2

Timpanogos claimed its second victory over Uintah 12-2 in a double-header. It had a high-performing duo of Collin Morgan and Brighton Tate both going 3 for 4 and Morgan adding three RBIs. Brighton Tate and Tyler Hunter each contributed with two RBIs. Carter Hall, the winning pitcher, played a significant part by striking out seven batters. On the Uintah (9-8) side, pitcher Parker Guymon were able to secure three strikeouts, and Dace Pope and Hunter Funk each contributed with a double. However, the Utes were overwhelmed by the powerful offense of the Timberwolves (15-6).

Region 9

Snow Canyon 12, Cedar City 1

Snow Canyon achieved an emphatic 12-1 victory over Cedar City, spearheaded by Ryder Harrison who went 4 for 4 on the day, resulting in four RBIs including two doubles and a home run. Crew Secrist also played a crucial role in the Warriors’ (16-2) strong offense, going 3 for 4 and recording two RBIs with a double and a triple. Andrew Lyon, the winning pitcher, exhibited a terrific performance by delivering 10 strikeouts. As for Cedar City (2-17), Cody Nash managed to secure an RBI, but it fell short of impacting the scoreline.

Dixie 15, Hurricane 4

Dixie wearned a decisive 15-4 victory over Hurricane during a Region 9 game, anchored by Carter Turley who went 2 for 3 with two doubles. Dixie (19-2) jumped out fast and then finished the game off with a six-run sixth. built up a solid lead with a six-run sixth inning. Logan Leavitt held down the fort on the mound, delivering four innings with only one walk and seven strikeouts. Additional contributions to Dixie’s win came from Braxton Yates, Boston Vest, Max Orton, Weston Gilmore, Trace Franco, Ridge Erickson and Cooper Bartholomew who each recorded RBIs.

Region 10

Park City 13, Cottonwood 3

Park City outpaced Cottonwood in a 13-3 victory, led by Griffen Rogers who not only went 3 for 4, but also pitched, striking out six batters. Keller Hill also made a significant contribution with a home run and three RBIs for the Miners (12-7). Justin Michaelis, Ashton Gurney, and Lars Ence each added one RBI to the tally. For Cottonwood (9-8), Angel Mavarez-Gonzalez and Robbie Jensen each hit a double. Despite their efforts, the Colts couldn’t match the Miners’ offensive firepower.

Stansbury 10, Juan Diego 9

In a close match, Stansbury tipped the game in their favor by scoring a 10-9 victory over Juan Diego. Bracken Matthews was a noteworthy performer for the Stallions (6-7), returning four RBIs and going 2 for 3. Stansbury team also saw contributions in form of RBIs from L Palmer and N Nunley. The winning pitcher for the game was M Thorpe. On the Soaring Eagle’s side (9-10), Zach Carlson stood out by securing an RBI, a home run, and a double besides striking out a batter.

Tooele 18, Hillcrest 11

In a game thick with offense, Tooele emerged victorious over Hillcrest, 18-11. Tooele’s Carson Hendrix showed a stellar performance going 4 for 5, complimented by Kaden Dean who nailed two doubles and a home run resulting in four RBIs. Tanner Furgeson and Carson Hendrix each added four and three RBIs, respectively. Winning pitcher Carson Freeman not only steered the game with one strikeout, but also contributed an RBI and a triple. Despite a strong offensive efforts from Hillcrest (1-16) with Cooper Limb, Isaac Stalberger, and Matthew Miller each delivering impactful performances, the Huskies were unable to outscore the Buffaloes (6-12).

Region 12

Carbon 5, Manti 4

The Carbon Dinos squeezed past the Manti Templars 5-4. Tyrus Madsen led the offense for the Dinos (11-5), going 3 for 3. In the sixth, the Dinos sealed the deal with three runs, before the Templars (9-6) attempted a late surge with three of their own in the seventh. Winning pitcher Maizen Prichard recorded an impressive 14 strikeouts, while Michael Vigil and Logan Madrigal each added to the Dino’s score with one and two RBIs respectively.

Canyon View 14, Delta 1

Canyon View toppled Delta 14-1 in Region 12, led by Jake Thomas who went 3 for 4 and Zach Maine who recorded a perfect 3 for 3. Canyon View (13-5) started out hot scoring six runs in the first inning against Delta (6-13). Zack Millett secured the win with six strikeouts. Contributing to the team’s offense were Jake Thomas, CJ McClellan, Cameron Calvez, Jarron Bradshaw, Price Attwood and Brady Anderson, as they each notched RBIs.

Emery 11, North Sanpete 2

The Emery Spartans surpassed the North Sanpete Hawks 11-2. Hayden Abrams led the way for the Spartans (13-7), throwing three strikeouts over four innings, while Trygg Jensen went 2 for 2, with a double, a triple, and two RBIs. Spartans’ decisive moment came with three runs each in the fourth and fifth inning. Despite Bryce Swapp recording a double for the Hawks (1-15), the win was comfortably secured by the Spartans.

Juab 19, Richfield 4

The Juab Wasps overpowered the Richfield Wildcats, scoring a hefty 19-4 win. The Wasps (13-4) were led by Connor Cowan who went 3 for 3 and pitched six strikeouts, and Garrett Hofer who went 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs. The Wasps hit their stride early, scoring five runs in both the second and third innings, and contributing 5 homeruns throughout the game. While the Wildcats (4-12) attempted to respond with runs across four innings, the Wasps’ overwhelming early effort secured the win.

Region 14

American Leadership 7, Summit Academy 5

The American Leadership Eagles overpowered the Summit Academy Bears 7-5. For the Eagles (13-5), Alec Corona registered a double and 2 RBIs while both Carter Ruch and Andrew Ward added a double each. The Eagles seized their advantage with a four-run rally in the second inning and secured the victory with three more in the seventh. The win was underpinned by pitcher Ethan Barney’s two strikeouts, while the Bears (5-10) fought back with three runs in the last inning, led by Ezekiel Marcotte’s double and three RBIs.

2A East

San Juan 15, Monticello 0

The San Juan Broncos stomped the Monticello Buckaroos 15-0. Talon Mendoza shone for the Broncos (13-4), going 4 for 4 with 2 doubles, a triple, and a home run. Parker Snyder added to the tally, going 2 for 2 with 2 walks. The Broncos sealed their dominance with 11 runs in the fifth inning, leaving the Buckaroos (1-7) without a comeback. Winning pitcher Jake Ivins recorded four strikeouts for the Broncos.

Grand 11, North Sevier 1

The Grand Red Devils outmatched the North Sevier Wolves with an 11-1 triumph. Standout performances from Tatym Bisco and JT Dowd, each going 2 for 3, assisted the Red Devils (13-6) secure their win. Bisco also smacked a home run and notched 4 RBIs. The Devils dominated the game from the start, notching runs across six innings, including a 4-run burst in the fourth inning. Jaxon Carroll’s five strikeouts further underpinned the winning effort, leaving the Wolves (4-9) far behind.

Gunnison Valley 10, North Summit 0

The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs managed a comfortable 10-0 win over the North Summit Braves. Leading the charge for the Bulldogs (4-12) was Braxton Pickett who not only recorded an RBI but also pitched 15 strikeouts, making for a stellar performance. The Bulldogs steadily increased their lead across six innings, solidifying their position and leaving the Braves (1-15) unable to secure any runs.

2A West

Millard 11, Water Canyon 0

The Millard Eagles clinched an 11-0 triumph over the Water Canyon Wildcats. In the spotlight for the Eagles (4-12) was Zach Higgins, who went 3 for 3, and Jackson Powell who recorded a homerun and 4 RBIs. The Eagles swooped for the win with four runs each in the first and second innings. Hunter Stott sealed the victory on the pitcher’s mound with six strikeouts, rendering the Wildcats (0-8) without any scope for a resurgence.

Enterprise 4, Milford 3

The Enterprise Wolves edged past the Milford Tigers, 4-3. The leading performer for the Wolves (15-4) was Parker Staheli who went 3 for 4 and recorded a double and 2 RBIs. Staheli also contributed to the victory as the winning pitcher, with 5 strikeouts. The Wolves rallied late, scoring two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Despite the Tigers’ (8-10) early lead and homeruns from Kilo Tsosie, Boston Sullivan, and Sadler Barnes, the game was ultimately decided in favor of the Wolves.

Beaver 2, South Sevier 1

The Beaver Beavers squeaked past the South Sevier Rams in a tight match, ending 2-1. Bodie Wheatley lead the charge for the Beavers (15-5), lasting 6 two thirds innings in the box and recording four strikeouts, while Davin Orton added an RBI. The Beavers’ two-run surge in the third inning proved vital, delivering the decisive advantage over the Rams who could not overcome their early 1-0 deficit. Rams’ pitcher Ryker Freeman commendably threw 13 strikeouts, but couldn’t help South Sevier (13-5) take the win.

Kanab 3, Parowan 1

The Kanab Cowboys prevailed over the Parowan Rams with a final score of 3-1. The standout player for the Cowboys (11-3) was Griffen Bone who notched an RBI and pitched an impressive 15 strikeouts. The Cowboys took control of the game in the latter half, adding one run in the fourth and two in the sixth, after the Rams (1-12) were unable to make significant inroads in the early stages. Despite Lucas Williamson and Kaysen Walker each hitting a double for the Rams, the Cowboys’ revitalized display secured the victory.