Utah forward Alissa Pili passes the ball against South Dakota State during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. Utah won 68-54.

After a successful two-year stint at the University of Utah that included being named the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year, Alissa Pili is poised to be selected in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday.

The Utes’ star forward is expected to be a first-round selection in a draft class that includes big names such as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Taking a look at the most recent WNBA mock drafts, one team to keep a particular eye on in regards to Pili is the Connecticut Sun. In a survey of seven recent mock drafts, Pili is projected to be taken by the Sun in four mock drafts.

Three of those are with the No. 10 overall pick, while another has Pili slipping to Connecticut with the No. 19 selection in the second round.

Pili also received a couple projections to the Dallas Wings with the No. 9 overall selection. The Wings also have the No. 5 pick.

Here’s where Pili is projected to be picked in seven mock drafts.

ESPN: No. 9, Dallas Wings

Michael Voepel wrote: “Dallas appears to have a solid core, so could Pili add a little more scoring punch? She averaged 21.4 PPG this season and shot 40.4% from 3-point range. There are questions about her defense, but she’s far from the only rookie who will face that.”

Sporting News: No. 10, Connecticut Sun

Gilbert McGregor wrote: “Pili is one of the most unique talents in this year’s draft. With her, she brings floor-spacing ability in addition to an array of moves around the basket.

“Connecticut’s main rotation is set but in the margins, it could use the scoring punch Pili would provide. Defensively, the Sun are strong and principled enough to compensate for Pili’s potential shortcomings.”

NBA Draft Room: No. 9, Dallas Wings

From NBA Draft Room: “Can score in the post or from 3pt land. Has size, strength and skill.”

Bleacher Report: No. 11, New York Liberty

CBS Sports: No. 10, Connecticut Sun

Jack Maloney wrote: “The Sun were ninth in the league in 3-point attempts per game last season, and it lost three of the five players who attempted at least two per game during the winter. Connecticut desperately needs some shooting help, and one player who could fill that role is Pili. There are real questions about how she’ll fare in the pros as an undersized forward, but there’s no debate about her shot. She made 40.4% of her attempts from downtown, including 46.7% on open catch-and-shoot looks.”

The Athletic: No. 10, Connecticut Sun

Sabreena Merchant wrote: “Connecticut doesn’t have obvious needs and none that can be addressed at this point in the draft. The Sun can afford to be more forward-thinking and take the most talented player left, someone who figures out how to score from every area on the court. This is a great landing spot for Pili, who will have to learn how to defend, or simply give more effort on that end, to get on the court in Connecticut.”

Yahoo Sports: No. 19, Connecticut Sun

Jackie Powell wrote: “Some have compared Pili to Sun MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas. Pili has proven that she can score at an efficient level during her two seasons at Utah. Will it translate? Offensively it should be because of Pili’s strength and ability to score against much larger players. She scored 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting against Kamilla Cardoso in December. Where the Thomas comparison isn’t sound is when it comes to Pili’s abilities on defense. She’s not a rim protector, doesn’t use her hands to get steals and has trouble staying in front of quicker guards and wings.

“Pili’s success at the next level could depend on how she’s used. Could she come off the bench in spurts against second units and perform well? That’s a consideration around front offices.”

When is the 2024 WNBA draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft will be held on Monday, April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

The draft will be televised on ESPN starting at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

Pili is one of 15 players who will attend the draft in person.

2024 WNBA draft first-round order

1. Indiana Fever.

2. Los Angeles Sparks.

3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix).

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle).

5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago).

6. Washington Mystics.

7. Minnesota Lynx.

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles).

9. Dallas Wings.

10. Connecticut Sun.

11. New York Liberty.

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles).