Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball with TCU Horned Frogs guard Avery Anderson III (3) on defense during the college men’s basketball game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

It’s decision time for Dallin Hall.

The former BYU point guard entered the transfer portal Friday, and now he has a solid list of suitors to entertain.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Hall is “currently considering” eight possible destinations: Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida, Washington, Utah, Utah State and a return to BYU.

Interestingly, Mark Pope’s new Kentucky program is not listed among Hall’s transfer finalists. Teammate Aly Khalifa had Pope’s Wildcats in his top three schools out of the portal.

Aside from BYU and Utah State, none of the schools on Hall’s list offered the Plain City product out of high school. The Aggies coach who recruited Hall to Logan, Craig Smith, is now at Utah and could definitely tap into that past relationship to flip him up north.

Playing at Cincinnati would keep Hall in the Big 12 to face BYU each year, while Florida would pit him against Pope in the SEC. Creighton, Washington or Clemson would each keep Hall in the power conference realm.

Hall enjoyed a breakout campaign in Provo this season, averaging 9.0 points per game with 5.1 assists on 42.2% shooting to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Much like his teammate Richie Saunders, who entered the portal Sunday, Hall could return to BYU depending on who the school hires to replace Pope.