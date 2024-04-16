It could be a big week for BYU football.
The spring transfer window — the final opportunity for players to enter their name into the transfer portal before the 2024 season begins — is open from April 16 to April 30, which means the Cougars will need to make a move quickly to address any areas of concern on its roster.
Here’s a look at who BYU lost to the spring transfer portal and who BYU gained.
This story will be updated throughout the month.
Transferring from BYU
Zion Allen, CB, redshirt sophomore.
- 2023 stats: Played in two games for the Cougars and recorded a solo tackle against Utah Tech.
Naseri Danielson, LB, freshman.
- 2023 stats: The former 3-star recruit did not make it into any games in 2023.
Jordan Kapisi, K, freshman.
- 2023 stats: Kapisi did not appear in any 2023 games.