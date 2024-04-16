Phoenix Suns acting coach Kevin Young calls out a play during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Suns coach Monty Williams is in COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

BYU basketball has its new head coach: Kevin Young, formerly an associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns.

“We are excited to announce Kevin as our new head men’s basketball coach and welcome him and his family to BYU,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe in a press release. “Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU. He is humble, fun and super intelligent.”

The announcement sent shockwaves across social media sites like X, as BYU fans and others reacted to the news that the Cougars had landing a rising star in the NBA’s coaching ranks.

Here are some of the top social media reactions to BYU hiring Young.