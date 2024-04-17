Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith during the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Utah won 124-121.

Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, appeared to confirm rumors that he’s bringing an NHL team to Salt Lake City during a Wednesday appearance at the Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports.

“There’s no secret on what’s out there online. Normally, not everything on the internet is true, but in this case, it’s pretty true,” Smith said about the rumors, according to Alex M. Silverman of Sports Business Journal.

Earlier this week, the NHL executive committee reportedly approved a plan to move Arizona Coyotes players and operations specialists to Salt Lake City while giving the team’s current owner the opportunity to keep the Coyotes branding, as the Deseret News previously reported.

