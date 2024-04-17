Utah’s Thomas Yassmin participates in the annual pro day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Nine former Utes declared for the NFL draft this offseason with hopes of continuing their football careers and playing professionally.

Here’s a look at tight end Thomas Yassmin.

Thomas Yassmin, tight end

Height: 6-foot-5.

Weight: 251 pounds.

Age: 23.

What did he do at Utah?

Yassmin, an Australian native, arrived at Utah in 2018.

Playing sparingly his first four years in Salt Lake City, the former rugby player came into his own during the 2022 season with 301 yards and six touchdowns on 13 catches.

“He’s such an athlete, has really good hands, big catch radius, really dangerous after the catch,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Yassmin had some moments of brilliance that season, including a 72-yard touchdown against Arizona State, a 41-yard touchdown catch against Colorado that featured a hurdle over a defender, and 81 receiving yards and a score against USC in the 2022 Pac-12 championship game. The best moment of Yassmin’s career came in the Pac-12 title win against the Trojans, as he rumbled his way to a 60-yard touchdown to put the Utes up 34-24, evading the tackles of two USC defenders. Yassmin simply refused to be tackled, and even though USC defensive back Calen Bullock had him in his grasp at the 15-yard line, Yassmin overpowered him and scored a pivotal touchdown.

“It’s really good to be out there and just show people what I can do finally. I’m gonna continue to do that and continue to be the best I can out there,” Yassmin said in 2022.

In 2023, with Brant Kuithe out for the season, Yassmin took on the starting role, but a season-ending injury cut his year short five games into the schedule, and he finished the season with just eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. His most impressive performance was at Oregon State — which was ultimately his final game of the year — with three catches for 59 yards and a 41-yard touchdown — Utah’s only score of the contest.

Yassmin has great athleticism and agility for his size, which he showed often in his snaps at Utah, and may get an opportunity to display his skills at an NFL training camp.

What were his pro day numbers?

(Via Dane Brugler of The Athletic.)

Hand size: 9 3/8 inches.

9 3/8 inches. Arm length: 32 1/8 inches.

32 1/8 inches. Wingspan: 79 inches.

79 inches. 40-yard dash: 4.68.

4.68. Vertical: 32 inches.

32 inches. Broad jump: 10 feet.

10 feet. Shuttle: 4.52 seconds.

4.52 seconds. Three-cone: 7.01 seconds.

What’s his scouting report?

“Overall, Yassmin is still learning how to be precise with his footwork, but he has the ball skills and smooth moves to warrant a look.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic.

Where’s he projected to be drafted?

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Yassmin as the 20th best tight end of the 2024 draft class and tabbed him as a “priority free agent.”