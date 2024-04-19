Vision Graphics crews install an NHL banner on the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Jazz owner Ryan Smith bought the Arizona Coyotes and they will relocate to Salt Lake City.

Smith Entertainment Group will be holding a joint press conference with the NHL Friday afternoon at the Delta Center following news of the Arizona Coyotes’ move to Utah.

SEG owners Ryan and Ashley Smith will be joined by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss bringing hockey to Salt Lake City and answer questions from media members.

While the event won’t be open to the public, here is how to tune in to hear all about Utah’s newest professional squad.

How to watch Friday’s NHL press conference

Time: 5 p.m. MDT.

Location: Delta Center (closed to the public).

TV: NHL Network.

Streaming: NHL.com, the NHL’s official YouTube channel.